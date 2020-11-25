Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 69

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I think after upgrading the build the system has ceased to set the correct ratio of lots, I now have everything copied one to one ? although I have a depot 10 times more than the provider.

When will it be possible to set the lot ratio manually ?

 
 
titanhouse:
This is the volatility of the balance line and equity.
[Deleted]  
Is it possible to sign the signals on mt4 yet?
 
www2005:
Is it possible to sign the signals on mt4 already?
It has been possible for a long time
 
www2005:
Is it possible to sign the signals on mt4 already?
What was stopping you before?
 
zfs:
This is the volatility of the balance line and equity.
No, the blue line is the balance line and I have no negative trades!!!!) It's not volatility !!!!
 

The essence of the problem:

There is a signal with"This is my personal signal, not publicly available" ticked.I need to allow only one Investor to track the signal via a special link that is not available to all other users.

Suggestion: When registering a signal on "General" page and checking "This is my personal signal" you will get a unique link to this signal for direct viewing by an individual user who will be sent this unique link.

 
Good people, please advise! How do I download EAs from the Market??? I click "Download", it asks "Do you have metatrader 4 installed?", I click "Yes", the terminal starts and ALL!!!!! And nothing else happens!!!! Why? What should I do?????
[Deleted]  
titanhouse:
Good people, please advise! How do I download EAs from Market??? I click "Download", it asks "Do you have metatrader 4 installed?", I click "Yes", the terminal starts and ALL!!!!! And nothing else happens!!!! Why? What should I do?????

Write a request to Service Desk, please.

With logs of the terminal.

1...6263646566676869707172737475
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