Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 69
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I think after upgrading the build the system has ceased to set the correct ratio of lots, I now have everything copied one to one ? although I have a depot 10 times more than the provider.
When will it be possible to set the lot ratio manually ?
Is it possible to sign the signals on mt4 already?
Is it possible to sign the signals on mt4 already?
This is the volatility of the balance line and equity.
The essence of the problem:
There is a signal with"This is my personal signal, not publicly available" ticked.I need to allow only one Investor to track the signal via a special link that is not available to all other users.
Suggestion: When registering a signal on "General" page and checking "This is my personal signal" you will get a unique link to this signal for direct viewing by an individual user who will be sent this unique link.
Good people, please advise! How do I download EAs from Market??? I click "Download", it asks "Do you have metatrader 4 installed?", I click "Yes", the terminal starts and ALL!!!!! And nothing else happens!!!! Why? What should I do?????
Write a request to Service Desk, please.
With logs of the terminal.