Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 20
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Such an idea! Would it solve the problem of a discrepancy between the deposits of Signals Provider and Subscriber if we set the following way: the Seller has opened a position while the Signals Provider received the signal as a percentage value instead of a certain amount. Let's say, a Seller has a deposit of 100 000 and opened 5 lots that is 5% of the deposit. The Signals Signals Signals received and the lots were calculated according to the amount of the deposit. A Subscriber's signal to open a 5 % of the deposit was received. The signal was calculated for the volume and 0.05 lot was opened and it does not matter what kind of deposit the Seller has.
There are no deposit mismatch problems, and just uses a universal system based on interest:
Even differences in deposit currency are taken into account and everything is automatically recalculated. We will soon be publishing a detailed article describing all the processes of the signals service.
There are no deposit mismatch problems, and just uses a universal system based on interest:
Even differences in deposit currency are taken into account and everything is automatically recalculated. We will soon be publishing a detailed article describing all the processes of the signals service.
"Load no more" - does this apply to one signal or to all signals to use a volume of no more than the selected volume?
What "for all"? In the terminal only one is possible.
I mean, came the signal opened 5%, came another opened 5% limit is 10%. came the third 5% what happens (the first two positions are not closed), the signal will not work/open?
Renat:
Это максимальная нагрузка на депозит одним (более одной подписки нельзя) сигналом.
I think he means when several positions are opened (in MT4) from the same signal provider (from the same account) and are open at the same time.
The championship is over, but subscriptions to participants' signals continue. What is the meaning of this?