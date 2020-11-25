Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 45
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There are hints in the "signals" service description that order volumes are proportional to the provider.
From 5% to 10% the proportionality changed at 1% and then stopped.http://d.pr/i/nQhU
Has the pitch changed? Or what am I missing?
A big request is to allow you to set the cost of the signal without a limit.
Right now (if I'm not mistaken) the limit is 1,000 credits.
A big request is to allow you to set the cost of the signal without a limit.
Right now (if I'm not mistaken) the limit is 1,000 credits.
did the equities graph reset or something?
There are no open positions and the funds chart is disconnected from the balance sheet chart.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/20670
There are no open positions and the funds chart is disconnected from the balance sheet chart.
If you observe the dynamics of the trading charts, you will realise that the update is not instantaneous.
I'm not complaining, I just thought it was a mistake.
On the Growth and Balance tabs everything corresponds to the account, but on the Funds tab there is a discrepancy.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/20670
In the Risk tab, the data has disappeared. It now says "No data".
In the Risk tab, the data has disappeared. It now says "No data".
Will be back in the near future.
The data on the "Risks" tab appears. But there are 5 trades in the history and only 3 in "Risks".