Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 45

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There are hints in the "signals" service description that order volumes are proportional to the provider.

From 5% to 10% the proportionality changed at 1% and then stopped.http://d.pr/i/nQhU

Has the pitch changed? Or what am I missing?

Screenshot on 11.29.2013 at 2.24.07 PM.png
  • Joshua Cody
  • d.pr
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A big request is to allow you to set the cost of the signal without a limit.

Right now (if I'm not mistaken) the limit is 1,000 credits.

 
ProstoTak:

A big request is to allow you to set the cost of the signal without a limit.

Right now (if I'm not mistaken) the limit is 1,000 credits.

It's fine to set the value even if it's 100500 (tested)
 

did the equities graph reset or something?

 

There are no open positions and the funds chart is disconnected from the balance sheet chart.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/20670

 
Contender:

There are no open positions and the funds chart is disconnected from the balance sheet chart.

If you observe the dynamics of the trading charts, you will realise that the updates are not instantaneous.
 
marsel:
If you observe the dynamics of the trading charts, you will realise that the update is not instantaneous.

I'm not complaining, I just thought it was a mistake.

On the Growth and Balance tabs everything corresponds to the account, but on the Funds tab there is a discrepancy.

 
Contender:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/20670

In the Risk tab, the data has disappeared. It now says "No data".

 
Contender:

In the Risk tab, the data has disappeared. It now says "No data".

Will be back soon.
 
marsel:
Will be back in the near future.

The data on the "Risks" tab appears. But there are 5 trades in the history and only 3 in "Risks".

1...383940414243444546474849505152...75
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