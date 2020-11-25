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What do Ukrainian authorities have to do with your WM? I used WM and I continue to use them! Many have simply stopped to accept WMU on sites, so they to me and are not necessary - basically WMZ and WME.
And about withdrawal - google for what? Full of different exchangers online with different conversion: WM (Z,E,R,U) > VISA etc. etc..
I've given up on VMs for myself. I guess it's a case of "once you've drunk the milk, you blow on the water". I may be wrong. But doubts have crept in and that in itself is a reason to correct the imbalance that has arisen.
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But I would like to be able to withdraw to cards.
But I would like to be able to withdraw to cards.
PayPal
PayPal
Does it work in Russia? I remember we were a third-world country for them and only input was allowed, there was no withdrawal. Has anything changed now? Is it possible to withdraw easily and without loss, for example to an Alfa-bank Mastercard? Or do I have to dance around with tambourines through third-party services?
You can't do it without dancing.
"Losses" - do you mean commission? There is one for each transaction and conversion. When you use Webmoney, exchangers, banks, you lose from 5% to 10% on each complete cycle of withdrawal. Probably about the same with PayPal. The true "loss" is the complete disappearance of funds as a result of some "transaction".
You can't do it without dancing.
"Losses" - do you mean commission? Every transaction and conversion has one. With Webmoney, exchangers and banks, 5% to 10% is lost in each complete cash-out cycle. Probably about the same with PayPal. The true "loss" is the complete disappearance of funds as a result of some "transaction".
Paypal became closer to Russians some time ago) you only need to link a bank account and it can be withdrawn to. Linking cards and paying from them is OK. As for support, there may be questions here... I personally have not responded, although the problem was not serious. Otherwise, here's a screenshot in addition to what I said.
Paypal became closer to Russians some time ago) you only need to link a bank account and it can be withdrawn to. Linking cards and paying from them is OK. As for support, there may be questions here... I personally have not responded, although the problem was not serious. Otherwise, here's a screenshot in addition to what I said.
5-7 working days... ...even though there's no commission, but you have to pay the commission here anyway.
From here to webmoney, from webmoney to card - five minutes. Webmoney withdrawals from here are 0.8%, PayPal withdrawals are 2%.
By the way, I never got around to "calculating" how much I lose when I top up my card linked to webmoney.
5-7 business days... ...even though there's no fee, but you have to pay the fee here anyway.
From here to webmoney, from webmoney to card - five minutes. Withdraw to Webmoney from here - 0.8%, to PayPal - 2%.
By the way, I never got around to "calculating" how much I lose when I top up my card linked to webmoney.