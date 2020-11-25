Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 68
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Good afternoon!
I understood that the signal from the archive is not coming back? Missed a moment not to trade all holidays - now I decided, and there OPA - the signal is already in the archive.... How do I get it back?
I noticed a significant difference in the display of the same signal on mql5 and mql4
MQL5:
MQL4:
How is that possible?
Profit per month and growth are different things.
There's also a different designation: real or demo single.
Profit per month and growth are different things.
That's what I was saying about the different outputs. And by the way, yes ... Different signals with the same name, but on the default filtered homepage, it seems to me. Thought it should be the same there and there.
Good afternoon everyone. Can you tell me: I am subscribed to signals and my free subscription expires on February 20. The signal provider introduced a fee for them as of February 1.
The question is: Will I receive free signals until February 20th or will I have to subscribe for a fee starting from February 1st?
Thank you in advance.
Good afternoon everyone. Can you tell me: I am subscribed to signals and my free subscription expires on February 20. The signal provider introduced a fee for them as of February 1.
The question is: Will I receive free signals until February 20th or will I have to subscribe for a fee starting from February 1st?
Thank you in advance.
up to 20 - free. as a month's signal will be on the test
Suggestion for the signals tab in MT - add average monthly returns.