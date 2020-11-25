Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 68

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_Pushok_:

Good afternoon!

I understood that the signal from the archive is not coming back? Missed a moment not to trade all holidays - now I decided, and there OPA - the signal is already in the archive.... How do I get it back?

Contact the moderators, you can do this in a special "Moderator's comments" section on the signal editing page.
 

I noticed a significant difference in the display of the same signal on mql5 and mql4

MQL5:


MQL4:


How is that possible?

 
Profit per month and growth are different things.
 
zfs:
Profit per month and growth are different things.

There's also a different designation: real or demo single.

 
zfs:
Profit per month and growth are different things.
That's what I was saying about the different outputs. And by the way, yes ... Different signals with the same name, but on the home page with the default filter, it seems to me. I thought it should be the same there and there.
 
artmedia70:
That's what I was saying about the different outputs. And by the way, yes ... Different signals with the same name, but on the default filtered homepage, it seems to me. Thought it should be the same there and there.
methaquotes should recalculate all signals base. part of them is calculated using new rules, where real monthly yield is shown by default. old signals are calculated based on predicted monthly yield. and they are naturally shown at the beginning of the list ...
 

Good afternoon everyone. Can you tell me: I am subscribed to signals and my free subscription expires on February 20. The signal provider introduced a fee for them as of February 1.

The question is: Will I receive free signals until February 20th or will I have to subscribe for a fee starting from February 1st?

Thank you in advance.

 
akmk:

Good afternoon everyone. Can you tell me: I am subscribed to signals and my free subscription expires on February 20. The signal provider introduced a fee for them as of February 1.

The question is: Will I receive free signals until February 20th or will I have to subscribe for a fee starting from February 1st?

Thank you in advance.

You have to subscribe for free till the 20th.
 
Armen:
up to 20 - free. as a month's signal will be on the test
Thank you. A little money saved is already nice :)
 

Suggestion for the signals tab in MT - add average monthly returns.

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