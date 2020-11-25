Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 60
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Yesterday I withdrew mql5 --> wmz --> wmr --> card Alpha bank tied to keeper. In the end, with all the commissions and conversions from dollars to rubles, I lost about 250 - 300 rubles. In the end it was not 9000, but 8700. The biggest loss was when I deposited funds into the account linked to Keeper. I consider this to be an acceptable loss for withdrawing money in five minutes. After all, someone waits up to a week.
9000*(0.8% for withdrawal + 0.8% for exchange + 0.8% for transfer to the bank) = 216 rubles this is a net web-money commission.
Plus what Alfa takes.
Greetings
Blue triangles appear on the signal page, what do they indicate?
Greetings
Blue triangles appear on the signal page, what do they indicate?
Greetings
Blue triangles appear on the signal page, what do they indicate?
Hover your cursor over them and a tooltip will appear.
The icons at the bottom indicate account deposits (balance transactions) and the icons at the top indicate withdrawals. Balance operations can be withdrawals/replenishments as well as various corrective operations.
Signal statistics developers, do you even check your work???
This is what sorting by date added looks like:
Where do you think the sorting is? If I understand correctly, the first place should be occupied by the signal with the highest number of weeks, followed by signals with fewer weeks! And everything is scattered here!
And it is absolutely not convenient when the order of sorting signals is as follows - left-right-left-right-left-right-left-right, why not make 2 columns from top to bottom!
Signal statistics developers, do you even check your work???
This is what sorting by date added looks like:
Where do you think the sorting is here? If I understand correctly, the first place should be occupied by the signal with the highest number of weeks, followed by the signals with fewer weeks! And everything is scattered!
And it is not convenient when the signals are sorted in the following way - left-right-left-right-left-right-left-right, why not make 2 bars from top to bottom!
Sorting by date added considers the date when the signal was registered on the website. Yes, this is an obvious logical error and we will change it for traders' convenience by date of account opening.
Let's do a 2-column arrangement too, it's about time.
I can't stop watching - I can't stop wondering
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/21970 Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Real
VilicaFxReal
look down -Broker: FxPro.com-Demo02
how does a real signal exist on the demo server?
Not all servers with the prefix demo are such and may have mixed accounts. A real account is any account that is not in a demo group.
Most likely this account is from some special group (contest, test, project like pamm, etc.). In any case, if in doubt, skip this signal.
The only doubt is how your service allows such signals, when there may be discrepancies in the demo-real. I don't connect to the signals - I want to understand the principles of signal organization, as well as possible errors and discrepancies.
According to the idea - when checking such a signal, the service should have paid attention to the difference in the source - there is a demo, and then it indicates a real server and refuse to such a signal in its existence on the basis of a formal difference between the demo and real server.
Your service does not look at such details - as a result such signals get in the list
Your advise to skip this signal is wrong. the right thing to do is to ask the signal owner to bring it in line with logic and common sense - switch to a real server . or do not display it at all