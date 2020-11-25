Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 42
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Please remove the "mql5" logo from the chart in the upper right corner - it covers part of the chart!
Or put it under the chart!
Thank you!
Suggestions:
1. number the signals not only in TOP, but in each section when passing to it (mt5 real, mt5 demo, mt4 real, mt4 demo), as it is done in mt5 competitive and mt4 competitive.
2. Display the serial number directly on the signal page and indicate the rise or fall of the position within one day in brackets.
3. the serial number to be displayed on the page of the signal entering TOP - highlight it in colour, make it more visible.
Thank you!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Suggestions, remarks, errors on "Signals" service
Novikov, 2013.11.18 11:34
Please delete the "mql5" logo from the chart in the upper right corner - it covers a part of it!
Or put it under the chart!
Thank you!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Suggestions, remarks, errors on "Signals" service
Novikov, 2013.11.18 15:52
Suggestions:
1. number signals not only in the TOP, but in each section when entering this section (mt5 real, mt5 demo, mt4 real, mt4 demo), as it is done in mt5 competitive and mt4 competitive.
2. Display the serial number directly on the signal page and indicate the rise or fall of the position within one day in brackets.
3. the serial number to be displayed on the page of the signal entering TOP - highlight it in colour, make it more visible.
Thank you!
Yes, so they don't get lost.
The section is called "Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service"!
That's where I am writing! On the first suggestion in my opinion, everything is already done!
The section is called "Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service"!
Here I am writing here! On the first sentence in my opinion, everything is already done!
Where did they do it? As there was an emblem in the upper right corner, so it is.
Your suggestions are just good, so they should be noted in Service Desk too, just in case. But you don't want to, as you like. )
Where was it made? The emblem in the top right corner is still there.
They put the logo under the chart - better than it was, but also no good!
I don't understand why it's needed there at all. They could have put it in the bottom left corner if it was so important!
They put an emblem under the schedule - better than it was, but not great either!
It's not clear why it's there at all. You could put it in the bottom left corner, if it's so important!
I looked and didn't see it under the chart. When hovering the cursor to view balance values or funds, it is still in the way. Yes, in the lower left corner it would probably get in the way less. ))
Good afternoon.
Question to the developers, now I noticed on most of my signals such a thing...
Invest password was NOT changed, neither was the server... I see these accounts on my terminals and they work fine, so why did I get the same error on several signals?