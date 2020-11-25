Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 43
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Good afternoon.
Question to the developers, now I noticed on most of my signals such a thing...
Invest password was NOT changed, neither was the server... I see these accounts on my terminals and they work fine, so why did I get the same error on several signals?
Yes, the error is gone... but the response itself, Check trading account details, does not indicate a network problem (no connection/connection) but rather an authentication problem.
Well, ok... That's the end of the topic.
No well. Instead of fixing the magical proverbial FORMULA, delete all posts reflecting its flaw.
Is this some sort of evasive response?
The "search by filter" does not work correctly!
I selected: profitable trades, % 50-100, but it only shows 100%, but where is the 50% to 99% ???
The "search by filter" does not work correctly!
I selected: profitable trades, % 50-100, but it only shows 100%, but where is the 50% to 99% ???
Good afternoon.
Question to the developers, now I noticed on most of my signals such a thing...
Invest password was NOT changed, neither was the server... I see these accounts on my terminals and they work fine, so why did I get the same error on several signals?
Anyone else has encountered this kind of thing...
Here's a description of the situation:
For example, the author of a signal has 8 open positions, 6 of which are relatively recent, and 2 are in the grayish antiquity... The order on mql5.com is 1. old 2. old 3. new 4. new ...... Then suddenly the terminal writes in the log that it does not see one (or two) of the old positions and closes them. Then immediately opens them, but of course at the current price... At the same time the website changes the order of the positions - one (or two) of the old ones appear at the end of the list...
Can this sync bug be related to the sorting order of the positions at the signal's author?
P.S.: I asked the author of the signal - he really sorted out the order of orders in a different way and at the moment it is the same as on the mql5 site
Why aren't the signal provider's pending orders copied when connected to the signal? (I assume it's because of the possibility of incomplete execution) Can this be set up somehow?
I want to see his pending orders.
Huh. Everybody does.
That's a shame. I wanted so much to cover the liquidity. Although I suppose it could be done a little differently.)