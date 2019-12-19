Way to find signal in MT4 platform?

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Recently started looking at various signal providers here on MQL5 site.

Noticed that one cannot search within the platform, by name, for a signal. This seems ridiculous.

So am wondering, is there a way, on this site when logged in and looking at a signal, to "favorite" it so when in the platform, it will show up in your favorites?

Or, alternatively, does someone have a method for finding the signal by name in the platform?
 

 

You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.

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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:

MT4 - 


MT5 - 


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Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New to fx...how to subscribe to a signal on mt4 demo?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 17:16

And according to the signals in signal tab...  so they (signals in Metatrader) are sorted accodring to the rating, and they are placed to your tab based on the compatibility with your broker/s account.

...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:14

Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:

  • rating, and
  • the compatibility with your broker's account.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.21 14:31

The signal's showcase in MQL5.com website shows only real account signals, even if you use the search by name, author, broker function (in filter), it will give you only  real account results.

If you search by name in the general search of MQL5.com website (on the top right corner) you will find demo signals too, but these are not present in the general signal's showcase. 

If you try the signal's tab in the terminal window of your metaquotes platform, you will only get real account signalsif you've got a real trading accountand only demo signalsif you are trading with a demo account



 

Yes, as Sergey pointed out above, you can search by name in MT platform, in the upper right corner, where the magnifying glass is: 

 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, as Sergey pointed out above, you can search by name in MT platform, in the upper right corner, where the magnifying glass is: 

 

Great info, thank you both.
 
Derk Wehler:
Great info, thank you both.

Thanks for the info!!
 
Great info
 
I find the search function can't work properly recently. Signals cannot be found.
 
WLtrading:
I find the search function can't work properly recently. Signals cannot be found.

Yes, correct, the MT4/5 search is down again, I will notify MQL5 technicians about it.

 
I noticed that periodically this search jams that appears and disappears.
 
Burihelm:
I noticed that periodically this search jams that appears and disappears.

That is true.

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