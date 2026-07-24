Where Do I start from? - page 9
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HowTo: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381690
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 06:53
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Signal Systems
The beginning
After
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AscTrend vs BrainTrend :
..and ..
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.08 08:27
This is important information (for MT4 and for MT5 as well):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - forum thread with the instruction about HowTo
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor - forum thread with the instruction about HowTo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video
Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.03 11:02Video: How to setup MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 for simple automated trading - the article
The download for MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 is totally free. And in this little video series we will get you started with automated trading. Let's see what MQL5 and MetaTrader5 can do for you and how to get started now.
Some posts/threads/video/more about how to select the broker for trading (general information):1. The symbols depend on the broker.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I am not able to see the bonds in my mt5 demo account?
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.05 17:07
You can look at the following threads:
2. and look at the following thread:
How can I get streaming quotes and use Meta Trader 5 for U.S. stocks (I am brand new to Meta Trader)?
3. Broker List Check
4. Broker selection - the summary thread with the advices/tips about how to select the broker for trading
How do i make real account
Find a broker online and open one.
Make sure that you choose a well known and regulated broker.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Which strategy is best to close the position?
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.29 08:03
If you have a strategy so exit should be part of it. Strategy without exit is not a strategy.
What the people are using for exit?
I think - closing on overbough/oversold (stochastic etc), support/resistance (povit/fibo) and simple trailing stop are most popular for the people who consider about "let the profit run"
How to choose an Expert Advisor: Twenty strong criteria to reject a trading bot
Intentionally this article was written in a negative way, considering the rejection criteria instead of acceptance ideas ...The rejecting criteria list
1. Reject if the bot depends on the author's action!
2. Reject if the bot has no optimal parameter set!
3. Reject if the bot depends on news-related actions!
4. Reject if the bot depends on your actions in the run!
5. Reject if the bot has initialization or running errors!
6. Reject if the bot has intentional running restrictions!
7. Reject if the bot has tight spread running conditions!
8. Reject if the bot includes specific scalping conditions!
9. Reject if the bot works on a high-commission market!
10. Reject if the bot depends on a particular broker!
11. Reject if there are more negative than positive trades!
12. Reject if the profit is obtained in a tight period of time.
13. Reject if there have been no positive results in the last five years!
14. Reject if there are no positive results in more than three months!
15. Reject if you can not set the capital exposure or the risk level!
16. Reject if the profitability for small and large capital is much different!
17. Reject if the test results fail for specific parameters you can set!
18. Reject if the test results fail for any other parameter set than optimal!
19. Reject if the number of trades is too small or concentrated in time!
20. Reject if the live results are much different than the test results!