Where Do I start from? - page 9

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Gofamofimo Moipolai #:
Can you send webterminal again
About Webterminal - post
HowTo: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381690
MetaTrader 5 Web Platform
MetaTrader 5 Web Platform
  • www.mql5.com
Connect to your account and trade in financial markets directly from your browser
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 06:53

============

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one

============

AscTrend vs BrainTrend :



..and ..

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.08 08:27

This is important information (for MT4 and for MT5 as well):

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - forum thread with the instruction about HowTo

How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor - forum thread with the instruction about HowTo


 
What a great help.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting in Financial Video

Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.03 11:02

Video: How to setup MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 for simple automated trading - the article
MetaTrader 5 is a software that can help you to automate your trading strategies. It comes with a full blown language called MQL5. That is a programming language.
The download for MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 is totally free. And in this little video series we will get you started with automated trading. Let's see what MQL5 and MetaTrader5 can do for you and how to get started now.
It is strongly recommended to watch for any newbie in Metatrader 5

 

Some posts/threads/video/more about how to select the broker for trading (general information):

1. The symbols depend on the broker.

I am not able to see the bonds in my mt5 demo account?
I am not able to see the bonds in my mt5 demo account?
  • 2019.12.05
  • www.mql5.com
I was wondering what I needed to do to add bonds and futures to my mt5 account it is only showing me forex pairs nothing else...
 
How do i make real account 
 
75891581 #:
How do i make real account 

Find a broker online and open one.

Make sure that you choose a well known and regulated broker.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Which strategy is best to close the position?

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.29 08:03

If you have a strategy so exit should be part of it. Strategy without exit is not a strategy.

What the people are using for exit?

  • Parabolic
  • overbough/oversold levels (stochastic, demark and so on)
  • support/resistance level (povit, fibo and so on)
  • opposite signal to enter
  • openning the other trade on same direction with increased lot size (martingale)
  • openning the other trade on same direction with decreased lot size but with increased take provit value (anti-martingale)


I think - closing on overbough/oversold (stochastic etc), support/resistance (povit/fibo) and simple trailing stop are most popular for the people who consider about "let the profit run"


 

How to choose an Expert Advisor: Twenty strong criteria to reject a trading bot

Intentionally this article was written in a negative way, considering the rejection criteria instead of acceptance ideas ...

The rejecting criteria list
1. Reject if the bot depends on the author's action!
2. Reject if the bot has no optimal parameter set!
3. Reject if the bot depends on news-related actions!
4. Reject if the bot depends on your actions in the run!
5. Reject if the bot has initialization or running errors!
6. Reject if the bot has intentional running restrictions!
7. Reject if the bot has tight spread running conditions!
8. Reject if the bot includes specific scalping conditions!
9. Reject if the bot works on a high-commission market!
10. Reject if the bot depends on a particular broker!
11. Reject if there are more negative than positive trades!
12. Reject if the profit is obtained in a tight period of time.
13. Reject if there have been no positive results in the last five years!
14. Reject if there are no positive results in more than three months!
15. Reject if you can not set the capital exposure or the risk level!
16. Reject if the profitability for small and large capital is much different!
17. Reject if the test results fail for specific parameters you can set!
18. Reject if the test results fail for any other parameter set than optimal!
19. Reject if the number of trades is too small or concentrated in time!
20. Reject if the live results are much different than the test results!
How to choose an Expert Advisor: Twenty strong criteria to reject a trading bot
How to choose an Expert Advisor: Twenty strong criteria to reject a trading bot
  • www.mql5.com
This article tries to answer the question: how can we choose the right expert advisors? Which are the best for our portfolio, and how can we filter the large trading bots list available on the market? This article will present twenty clear and strong criteria to reject an expert advisor. Each criterion will be presented and well explained to help you make a more sustained decision and build a more profitable expert advisor collection for your profits.
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