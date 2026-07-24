Where Do I start from? - page 11

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How to Become a Successful Signal Provider on MQL5.com

The objective of a successful signal provider is to discover a robust and profitable strategy that allows them to capture a small portion of that pie daily, broadcasting it to a large number of subscribers simultaneously.
How to Become a Successful Signal Provider on MQL5.com
How to Become a Successful Signal Provider on MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
My main goal in this article is to provide you with a simple and accurate account of the steps that will help you become a top signal provider on MQL5.com. Drawing upon my knowledge and experience, I will explain what it takes to become a successful signal provider, including how to find, test, and optimize a good strategy. Additionally, I will provide tips on publishing your signal, writing a compelling description and effectively promoting and managing it.
 

Just a suggestion for the traders who are having any difficulties to install MT5 -

 
I am totally new here as well. And i dont get enough time to check here everyday, i amd sorry if i violated any rules, i didnt mean to
 
newbie here, is there someone available to guide me opening my account and start trading
 

Just to remind -

----------------------------

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 
jeanette estella #:
newbie here, is there someone available to guide me opening my account and start trading
Look at this post
Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2023.05.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

There are two threads which are strongly recommended to read and should be considered by the forum users:

  1. Forum rules and recommendations 
    and
  2. Broker selection
Forum rules and recommendations
Forum rules and recommendations
  • 2023.03.12
  • www.mql5.com
Each language has its own forum, and it is therefore forbidden to communicate in any language other than that of the forum in question...
 

Understanding order placement in MQL5

Understanding order placement in MQL5

In any trading system, we need to deal with orders and their operations such as opening positions, placing stop-loss and profit-taking, and modifying orders. Therefore, it is very important to understand how to handle order operations in mql5 when creating a trading system for MetaTrader5. The objective of this article is to provide you a simple guidance for most of the order and position operations to be able to deal with everything about this topic effectively.

Understanding order placement in MQL5
Understanding order placement in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
When creating any trading system, there is a task we need to deal with effectively. This task is order placement or to let the created trading system deal with orders automatically because it is crucial in any trading system. So, you will find in this article most of the topics that you need to understand about this task to create your trading system in terms of order placement effectively.
 
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading

Without any prior programming experience, learning MQL5 can be difficult but not impossible. Understanding MQL5, a specialized language created for algorithmic trading, necessitates having both programming and financial market expertise.

In this article, we will cover the following topics:

  • Introduction to Programming
  • Types of MQL5 Programs
  • MetaEditor IDE
  • MQL5 Language Basics
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading
  • www.mql5.com
Dive into the fascinating realm of algorithmic trading with our beginner-friendly guide to MQL5 programming. Discover the essentials of MQL5, the language powering MetaTrader 5, as we demystify the world of automated trading. From understanding the basics to taking your first steps in coding, this article is your key to unlocking the potential of algorithmic trading even without a programming background. Join us on a journey where simplicity meets sophistication in the exciting universe of MQL5.
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