How to customize all chart at once in MT4?
- Meta Trader 4 No Connection
- Tick chart in Market watch
- Permanently show all symbols
Hello. In MT4, I customize a chart (for ex: Black layout on white, show ask line, don't show grid), and then when I open another, the customization goes default on the next chart. How do I make the customize permanent and common on every chart? Thank you!
For Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5
How create template -
- "I customize a chart ..." - in MT4 or MT5; "customize a chart" means everything incl indicators and EA attached to the chart with your selected settings;
- right mouse click on any place of the chart - Template - Save Template; and save this template with any name.
How to use template -
- open chart,
- right mouse click on any place of the chart and select your template by name, and the chart will be loaded (with everything you saved during the template creation for example).
How to use external template file (in case someone on the forum placed it) -
- Place template file to template folder (Open Data Folder and find templates folder),
- after that - open the chart (M5 in our example), right mouse click on any place of the chart and select template by name.
Hello. In MT4, I customize a chart (for ex: Black layout on white, show ask line, don't show grid), and then when I open another, the customization goes default on the next chart. How do I make the customize permanent and common on every chart? Thank you!
- 2018.07.19
- www.mql5.com
Thank you. Is it possible to link the template to multiple charts at once?
There is the other way - profiles.
- Open data Folder - and find the profiles folder (and default folder inside profiles folder).
Do you see those files?
Those are my opened 5 charts in my Metatrader. If I delete one file so one my chart will be closed.
So, you can open many charts with your settings (incl with EAs and indicators), - go to profiles\default folder, and copy those files (to save it to somewhere on your PC.
When you want to open it - go to Data Folder and place those files once again, and open Metatrader.
It is for M4 but I think - it may be same for MT5 for example.
Hello. In MT4, I customize a chart (for ex: Black layout on white, show ask line, don't show grid), and then when I open another, the customization goes default on the next chart. How do I make the customize permanent and common on every chart? Thank you!
Save your chart as default or rename it
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- The template ordering for new charts is <EAname>.tpl, (if tester) tester.tpl, (if offline chart) offline.tpl, and Default.tpl. Set your chart the way you want and save default template and apply it to all existing charts.
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