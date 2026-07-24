Where Do I start from? - page 16
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From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)
Today, we aim to address a common limitation in how economic news and calendar events are accessed within the MetaTrader 5 terminal—specifically, during active chart analysis.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 18): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (III) — Introduction to Wolfe Wave Pattern
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 19): Automating Wolfe Wave Detection
Welcome back to Part 19 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In Part 18, I introduced you to the Wolfe Wave pattern, a unique five-wave structure used to anticipate price reversals with precision. We discussed the two main types of Wolfe Waves: the bearish setup that signals a potential price drop and the bullish setup that hints at an upcoming rally. You also learned how to retrieve candlestick data, which is essential for price action analysis, and we outlined the logic for spotting valid trade opportunities based on this pattern.
In this part, we’re moving from theory to implementation. We’ll explore how to identify Wolfe Wave structures programmatically and execute trades based on them using MQL5. This includes detecting key swing points, validating pattern rules, and preparing the EA to act on the signals it finds.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns
If you’ve been trying to understand this concept in depth, this article is for you. This particular article will introduce you to the concept, covering the structure of harmonic patterns along with the essential Fibonacci extension and retracement tools used to define them.
We will explore the essential elements of some of the most well-known harmonic structures, including the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, and Crab patterns, as well as the precise Fibonacci measurements that define them. Since even a slight divergence can render the setup invalid, it is important to understand these ratios. The next article will concentrate on using this knowledge to programmatically apply it to MQL5, allowing for the automatic identification of both bearish and bullish harmonic patterns.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Newbies, what challenges in MQL programming do you face in 2025?
Rashid Umarov , 2025.09.01 09:20
A special Welcome page has been created in the MetaEditor editor itself.
More information about where to start to:
MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → How to Create an Expert Advisor or an Indicator
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection
From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5
In today’s article, we will explore how to design such a class—to strengthen our debugging workflow to give traders and developers a reliable tool for understanding what’s happening at the backend of their EAs.