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From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)

Today, we aim to address a common limitation in how economic news and calendar events are accessed within the MetaTrader 5 terminal—specifically, during active chart analysis.

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)
  • www.mql5.com
News accessibility is a critical factor when trading on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. While numerous news APIs are available, many traders face challenges in accessing and integrating them effectively into their trading environment. In this discussion, we aim to develop a streamlined solution that brings news directly onto the chart—where it’s most needed. We'll accomplish this by building a News Headline Expert Advisor that monitors and displays real-time news updates from API sources.
 

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)

In this discussion, we build on the foundation laid in the previous article, where we created a scrolling horizontal bar on the chart to display upcoming news events along with countdown timers indicating how much time remains before each release in order of importance. We concluded that article with a placeholder for live news feed—and now, we’re ready to bring that feature to life.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)
  • www.mql5.com
Today, we take another step forward by integrating an external news API as the source of headlines for our News Headline EA. In this phase, we’ll explore various news sources—both established and emerging—and learn how to access their APIs effectively. We'll also cover methods for parsing the retrieved data into a format optimized for display within our Expert Advisor. Join the discussion as we explore the benefits of accessing news headlines and the economic calendar directly on the chart, all within a compact, non-intrusive interface.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 18): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (III) — Introduction to Wolfe Wave Pattern

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 18): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (III) — Introduction to Wolfe Wave Pattern

In this article, we’ll take things a step further by exploring a more advanced chart pattern, the Wolfe Wave. Unlike basic patterns that rely heavily on simple support and resistance breaks, the Wolfe Wave involves a precise five-point structure and aims to forecast price movement toward a specific target line. It is a powerful tool for predicting reversals and timing entries with higher precision.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 18): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (III) — Introduction to Wolfe Wave Pattern
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 18): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (III) — Introduction to Wolfe Wave Pattern
  • 2025.07.11
  • www.mql5.com
This article explains the Wolfe Wave pattern in detail, covering both the bearish and bullish variations. It also breaks down the step-by-step logic used to identify valid buy and sell setups based on this advanced chart pattern.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 19): Automating Wolfe Wave Detection

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 19): Automating Wolfe Wave Detection

Welcome back to Part 19 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In Part 18, I introduced you to the Wolfe Wave pattern, a unique five-wave structure used to anticipate price reversals with precision. We discussed the two main types of Wolfe Waves: the bearish setup that signals a potential price drop and the bullish setup that hints at an upcoming rally. You also learned how to retrieve candlestick data, which is essential for price action analysis, and we outlined the logic for spotting valid trade opportunities based on this pattern.

In this part, we’re moving from theory to implementation. We’ll explore how to identify Wolfe Wave structures programmatically and execute trades based on them using MQL5. This includes detecting key swing points, validating pattern rules, and preparing the EA to act on the signals it finds.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 19): Automating Wolfe Wave Detection
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 19): Automating Wolfe Wave Detection
  • 2025.07.24
  • www.mql5.com
This article shows how to programmatically identify bullish and bearish Wolfe Wave patterns and trade them using MQL5. We’ll explore how to identify Wolfe Wave structures programmatically and execute trades based on them using MQL5. This includes detecting key swing points, validating pattern rules, and preparing the EA to act on the signals it finds.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns

If you’ve been trying to understand this concept in depth, this article is for you. This particular article will introduce you to the concept, covering the structure of harmonic patterns along with the essential Fibonacci extension and retracement tools used to define them.

We will explore the essential elements of some of the most well-known harmonic structures, including the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, and Crab patterns, as well as the precise Fibonacci measurements that define them. Since even a slight divergence can render the setup invalid, it is important to understand these ratios. The next article will concentrate on using this knowledge to programmatically apply it to MQL5, allowing for the automatic identification of both bearish and bullish harmonic patterns.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns
  • 2025.08.26
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we explore the fundamentals of harmonic patterns, their structures, and how they are applied in trading. You’ll learn about Fibonacci retracements, extensions, and how to implement harmonic pattern detection in MQL5, setting the foundation for building advanced trading tools and Expert Advisors.
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

In our previous article (Part 27), we developed a Crab Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized harmonic patterns to identify high-probability reversal points with precise Fibonacci ratios, automating trades and visualizing patterns with chart objects. In Part 28, we create a Bat Pattern system that detects bullish and bearish Bat harmonic patterns using pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
  • 2025.08.27
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop a Bat Pattern system in MQL5 that identifies bullish and bearish Bat harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, triggering trades with precise entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels, enhanced with visual feedback through chart objects
 

More information about where to start to:

MetaTrader 5 HelpAlgorithmic Trading, Trading RobotsHow to Create an Expert Advisor or an Indicator

MetaEditor Help Articles on the development of trading applications
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection

This article's distinctiveness is found in its approachable style for beginners and the way we simplify difficult ideas into manageable stages. Instead of overloading you with theory, we'll be working on a project-based strategy in which we create an Expert Advisor (EA) that recognizes the Gartley pattern automatically.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection
  • 2025.09.19
  • www.mql5.com
Learn how to detect and display the Gartley harmonic pattern in MetaTrader 5 using MQL5. This article explains each step of the process, from identifying swing points to applying Fibonacci ratios and plotting the full pattern on the chart for clear visual confirmation.
 

From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5

From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5

This is where our discussion on the Backend Operations (BEO) class begins. Instead of relying solely on the shared Experts tab, we can design a dedicated monitoring and logging system that displays and organizes information directly on the chart.

In today’s article, we will explore how to design such a class—to strengthen our debugging workflow to give traders and developers a reliable tool for understanding what’s happening at the backend of their EAs.

From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5
From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5
  • 2025.09.30
  • www.mql5.com
Using a ready-made solution in trading without concerning yourself with the internal workings of the system may sound comforting, but this is not always the case for developers. Eventually, an upgrade, misperformance, or unexpected error will arise, and it becomes essential to trace exactly where the issue originates to diagnose and resolve it quickly. Today’s discussion focuses on uncovering what normally happens behind the scenes of a trading Expert Advisor, and on developing a custom dedicated class for displaying and logging backend processes using MQL5. This gives both developers and traders the ability to quickly locate errors, monitor behavior, and access diagnostic information specific to each EA.
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