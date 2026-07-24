Where Do I start from? - page 20

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.18 06:22

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 40): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (II)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 40): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (II)

Welcome back to Part 40 of the Introduction to MQL5 series. In the previous article, we laid the foundation for file handling in MQL5 by learning how to create and open files using FileSelectDialog and FileOpen. We also built the structure of a simple trading journal and recorded essential account information into a file in a safe and organized way. In this second part, we will continue building on that foundation by focusing on exporting actual trading history into the journal file. You will learn how to access account history within a specified time range and how to extract important trade details such as ticket number, symbol, order type, lot size, open and close times, prices, profit, and trade result. These records will then be written into the journal in a structured and readable format.

This article is written with beginners in mind, just like the others in this series. Every action's reasoning is meticulously dissected, and each step is described in detail. By expanding the trading journal script, we will continue to use the same project-based methodology. You will get a practical grasp of reading trade history and storing it in files in a persistent manner by the end of this article. This is crucial for logging, analysis, reporting, and strategy evaluation in real-world MQL5 applications.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.20 09:17

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 41): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (III)

Welcome to Part 41 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In this article, we continue our beginner's guide to file handling in MQL5 by building on everything we have learned so far. In the previous parts, we explored how to create files, write structured trade data into them, and organize both entry and exit information in a readable trading journal. At this point, you already understand how files work in MQL5 and how to store trading data safely in a persistent format

Welcome to Part 41 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In this article, we continue our beginner's guide to file handling in MQL5 by building on everything we have learned so far. In the previous parts, we explored how to create files, write structured trade data into them, and organize both entry and exit information in a readable trading journal. At this point, you already understand how files work in MQL5 and how to store trading data safely in a persistent format.


 
I would like to know how to trade 
 
Naboth Nayamba #:
I would like to know how to trade 

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • 2010.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.28 06:27

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 42): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (IV)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 42): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (IV)

Welcome back to Part 42 of the Introduction to MQL5 series. Many traders keep their trade history in a CSV file containing profit and loss values for closed trades, but they analyze it only as a table. Whether viewed in Excel or as a raw CSV document, the data remains static and fragmented. You can see individual results, but cannot quickly evaluate balance progression, drawdown dynamics, or the cumulative impact of each trade directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The information exists, yet it is not visually integrated into the trading environment where analysis naturally takes place.

 

Broker Reality Check (Part 1): Why Your EA Works on a Demo and Breaks on a Client's Broker

Broker Reality Check (Part 1): Why Your EA Works on a Demo and Breaks on a Client's Broker

In this article, the first of a series I'm calling Broker Reality Check, I build a small diagnostic EA that reads those conditions for you and flags the ones that break EAs, in plain language, before they cost you a trade. It is a tool, not a strategy. Later parts will measure the cost side of the broker (swap, spread); this one maps the rulebook.
Broker Reality Check (Part 1): Why Your EA Works on a Demo and Breaks on a Client's Broker
Broker Reality Check (Part 1): Why Your EA Works on a Demo and Breaks on a Client's Broker
  • 2026.07.23
  • www.mql5.com
Your Expert Advisor runs clean on your demo, then throws errors on a client's broker and quietly stops trading - and the code never changed. What changed is the broker's rulebook. This first article of the Broker Reality Check series builds a diagnostic EA that reads every relevant symbol trading condition - filling policy, stops and freeze levels, volume step, trade mode, swap and the triple-swap day - and flags the ones that silently break EAs, in plain language. It shows a green/amber/red panel, prints a report and dumps every Market Watch symbol to CSV, so you see why an OrderSend fails (10030, invalid stops, invalid volume) before it costs you a trade.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:

How to search:

How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Thanks
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