Where Do I start from? - page 20
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.18 06:22
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 40): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (II)
Welcome back to Part 40 of the Introduction to MQL5 series. In the previous article, we laid the foundation for file handling in MQL5 by learning how to create and open files using FileSelectDialog and FileOpen. We also built the structure of a simple trading journal and recorded essential account information into a file in a safe and organized way. In this second part, we will continue building on that foundation by focusing on exporting actual trading history into the journal file. You will learn how to access account history within a specified time range and how to extract important trade details such as ticket number, symbol, order type, lot size, open and close times, prices, profit, and trade result. These records will then be written into the journal in a structured and readable format.
This article is written with beginners in mind, just like the others in this series. Every action's reasoning is meticulously dissected, and each step is described in detail. By expanding the trading journal script, we will continue to use the same project-based methodology. You will get a practical grasp of reading trade history and storing it in files in a persistent manner by the end of this article. This is crucial for logging, analysis, reporting, and strategy evaluation in real-world MQL5 applications.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.20 09:17
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 41): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (III)
Welcome to Part 41 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In this article, we continue our beginner's guide to file handling in MQL5 by building on everything we have learned so far. In the previous parts, we explored how to create files, write structured trade data into them, and organize both entry and exit information in a readable trading journal. At this point, you already understand how files work in MQL5 and how to store trading data safely in a persistent format.
I would like to know how to trade
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.28 06:27
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 42): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (IV)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Off-topic posts
Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.29 12:20
How to install bot from the Market -
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
------------------------
How to install the bot from CodeBase:
Broker Reality Check (Part 1): Why Your EA Works on a Demo and Breaks on a Client's Broker
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510