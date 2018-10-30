640x480 screen capture
Metatrader.
Open the chart, right mouse click on the chart and select "Save As Picture", and choose 640x480
Hi Sergey,
it seems to be a misunderstanding.
He is looking for a screenshot tool with the option to set a fixed framesize of 640x480 to fulfill the condition for market products.
Follow this link to get a few tool tips
In times of Full HD displays at mobile phones this MQL screenshot limitation is a big joke and annoying for all developers.
You can directly use the shortcut on your computer to make a screenshots, before your confirmation, you have right to adjust the capturing window by zooming in or zooming out the adjustable frame.
However, if you mean record a screen activity, a Windows screen recorder can also make sense to let you select a systematic preset ratio in the way you like.
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