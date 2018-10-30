640x480 screen capture

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How to capture screen by 640x480 pixel. Which tool program I need to use?
 

Metatrader.

Open the chart, right mouse click on the chart and select "Save As Picture", and choose 640x480


 
But some market product has picture of report and chart is see look good. This mt4 option is not good enough, so asked another point?
 
This kind of pictures (using Metatrader only) are having the most good quality.
 

Hi Sergey,

it seems to be a misunderstanding.

He is looking for a screenshot tool with the option to set a fixed framesize of 640x480 to fulfill the condition for market products.

Follow this link to get a few tool tips 

 

In times of Full HD displays at mobile phones this MQL screenshot limitation is a big joke and annoying for all developers. 

 
Erdenebayar Lamjav:
How to capture screen by 640x480 pixel. Which tool program I need to use?
I use:
  MetaTrader - "Save As Picture", and choose 640x480
  free graphic editor Paint.NET 
 

You can directly use the shortcut on your computer to make a screenshots, before your confirmation, you have right to adjust the capturing window by zooming in or zooming out the adjustable frame.

However, if you mean record a screen activity, a Windows screen recorder can also make sense to let you select a systematic preset ratio in the way you like.

Joyoshare Screen Recorder for Windows - Record Screen Losslessly | OFFICIAL
  • www.joyoshare.com
As a full-featured video capture, Joyoshare Screen Recorder makes it easier to record all desktop activities as you want, such as self-demonstration, lectures, live chat, webinars, podcasts, video games, streaming movies, Skype calls, webcam videos, etc. in full screen, customized screen size or preset...
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