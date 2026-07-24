Where Do I start from? - page 6
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
setting up indicator
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.08 13:07How to download free Indicator and install it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
The thread to help newbies:
Help for beginners -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Help for beginners
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.02 09:09
Please find some information for newbies below.
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As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help- Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
How to update MT4 to the latest build -
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1. Connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server (open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo:
2. Look at the status bar:
Status Bar
For additional information to be visualized, the status bar is used in the terminal. The status bar contains indicator of the server connection, amount of incoming and outgoing traffic, names of active template and profile, as well as command prompts and price data.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Connection status colors.
Forex Trader, 2006.12.06 16:45
This is the server connection marker. Upper part of the marker is for the direct connection to the server. The lower part shows that you are connected through a Data Center.
If it is fully red, it means there is no connection with the selected server.
If it is green/red, this means the direct connection to the server.
If it is green/blue, this means that you use a Data Center.
If this marker is spotty in color, this means that the connection is not very good (this may cause that one quote reaches you, but another one does not).
and we can see how the update is downloaded ( we can see it by incoming traffic on the status bar).
3. If update is not started so - re-start Metatrader 4.
In my case - I restarted MT4 for 2 or 3 times, and MT4 update was started after that.
As the people are asking same questions on PM, facebook and more - I want to remind about the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New to Trading
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.07 12:30
Please, find some information below -
1. MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Terminal: Added ability to quickly switch to deposit/withdrawal operations on the broker website.
There is no need to search for appropriate functions in a trader's room on the broker site. Fast navigation commands are available directly in terminals: in the accounts menu in Navigator and in Toolbox > Trade tab:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.07 09:54
And I want to remind about this thread - for the users who are learning MQL5 programming language (or want to learn):
Good article -
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Building an Expert Advisor using separate modules
When developing indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts, developers often need to create various pieces of code, which are not directly related to the trading strategy. For example, such code may concern Expert Advisor operation schedule: daily, weekly or monthly. As a result, we will create an independent project, which can interact with the trading logic and other components using a simple interface. With the least effort, such a schedule can be further used in custom developed Expert Advisors and indicators without serious modifications. In this article we will try to apply a system approach to Expert Advisor creation using blocks. We will also consider an interesting possibility, which will emerge as a result of our work. The article is intended for beginners.
This is the history of the development (everything except the beta builds) -
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What's new in MetaTrader 5
The history of updates of the desktop, mobile and web platforms
Recommend Baby pips and then trading on Demo account until you figure out a system you are comfortable trading. You will know when you got the hang of it once you are comfortable how to play the game, and its not just looking to click the buy or sell button .
All the best,
Aardall
Yes, few links :)
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Newbies
Key post with all the links
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page108#comment_5847752
Suggestions on learning MQL
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224425
MQL5.community - User Memo
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
for new users/newbies:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page87#comment_3961430