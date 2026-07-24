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How to choose an Expert Advisor: Twenty strong criteria to reject a trading bot
Intentionally this article was written in a negative way, considering the rejection criteria instead of acceptance ideas ...The rejecting criteria list
1. Reject if the bot depends on the author's action!
2. Reject if the bot has no optimal parameter set!
3. Reject if the bot depends on news-related actions!
4. Reject if the bot depends on your actions in the run!
5. Reject if the bot has initialization or running errors!
6. Reject if the bot has intentional running restrictions!
7. Reject if the bot has tight spread running conditions!
8. Reject if the bot includes specific scalping conditions!
9. Reject if the bot works on a high-commission market!
10. Reject if the bot depends on a particular broker!
11. Reject if there are more negative than positive trades!
12. Reject if the profit is obtained in a tight period of time.
13. Reject if there have been no positive results in the last five years!
14. Reject if there are no positive results in more than three months!
15. Reject if you can not set the capital exposure or the risk level!
16. Reject if the profitability for small and large capital is much different!
17. Reject if the test results fail for specific parameters you can set!
18. Reject if the test results fail for any other parameter set than optimal!
19. Reject if the number of trades is too small or concentrated in time!
20. Reject if the live results are much different than the test results!
How to choose an Expert Advisor: Twenty strong criteria to reject a trading bot
Intentionally this article was written in a negative way, considering the rejection criteria instead of acceptance ideas ...The rejecting criteria list
1. Reject if the bot depends on the author's action!
2. Reject if the bot has no optimal parameter set!
3. Reject if the bot depends on news-related actions!
4. Reject if the bot depends on your actions in the run!
5. Reject if the bot has initialization or running errors!
6. Reject if the bot has intentional running restrictions!
7. Reject if the bot has tight spread running conditions!
8. Reject if the bot includes specific scalping conditions!
9. Reject if the bot works on a high-commission market!
10. Reject if the bot depends on a particular broker!
11. Reject if there are more negative than positive trades!
12. Reject if the profit is obtained in a tight period of time.
13. Reject if there have been no positive results in the last five years!
14. Reject if there are no positive results in more than three months!
15. Reject if you can not set the capital exposure or the risk level!
16. Reject if the profitability for small and large capital is much different!
17. Reject if the test results fail for specific parameters you can set!
18. Reject if the test results fail for any other parameter set than optimal!
19. Reject if the number of trades is too small or concentrated in time!
20. Reject if the live results are much different than the test results!
i bet the author is describing 20 things his products don't have .
the most interesting point i found was 11 , clearly , they don't teach risk reward wherever he got his PhD
3.we can clasify news in two categories , expected , and , unexpected , the author claims filtering for none is better than filtering for the expected at least .
5.If it has array out of range it will not "No, it is still running,"
6.If the broker decides to change their server time you will change the time parameter in the bot
3." These kinds of bots are sensitive to big event news and can generate losses in unprecedented cases" , no , all bots are sensitive to big event news and can generate losses
4.if the author updates the bot isn't the act of downloading the update " If a trading bot asks for your action from time to time" ?
10.there are no such bots on this market
17.It is impossible for all parameters to be profitable (18 same)
i bet the author is describing 20 things his products don't have .
the most interesting point i found was 11 , clearly , they don't teach risk reward wherever he got his PhD
3.we can clasify news in two categories , expected , and , unexpected , the author claims filtering for none is better than filtering for the expected at least .
5.If it has array out of range it will not "No, it is still running,"
6.If the broker decides to change their server time you will change the time parameter in the bot
3." These kinds of bots are sensitive to big event news and can generate losses in unprecedented cases" , no , all bots are sensitive to big event news and can generate losses
4.if the author updates the bot isn't the act of downloading the update " If a trading bot asks for your action from time to time" ?
10.there are no such bots on this market
17.It is impossible for all parameters to be profitable (18 same)
I would suggest commenting on the Article's own discussion thread and not on this thread which is unrelated.
Good point , will do so .
The moderators post is not unrelated though is it ? ;)
No comment!
No comment!
understood :)
I registered 4 days ago but I don't know where to start. And how to earn money.
You can start by reading here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381853#comment_25845157
I need help with Demo Trading on MT5
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510