Forecast and levels for EURO - page 10
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.15 08:18
EUR/USD - daily bullish with 1.1892/1.1688 ranging levels (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 1.1892/1.1688 narrow s/r levels for the bullish trend to be continuing or for the secondary correction to be started.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.15 16:14
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Advance Retail Sales
2017-08-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From marketwatch article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
On August 2, 2017 the maximum price of EURUSD was 1.19101. After this, there were no serious events. Therefore the price of EURUSD did not go higher. The next event, which can move the price even higher, will occur on September 7. This is the interest rate for the EUR (Minimum Bid Rate). The next event, which can seriously change the situation, is the interest rate for the USD (Federal Funds Rate) on September 20.
On August 2, 2017 the maximum price of EURUSD was 1.19101. After this, there were no serious events. Therefore the price of EURUSD did not go higher. The next event, which can move the price even higher, will occur on September 7. This is the interest rate for the EUR (Minimum Bid Rate). The next event, which can seriously change the situation, is the interest rate for the USD (Federal Funds Rate) on September 20.
Therefore, I predict that before September 7 we will have a flat with a range from 1.1640 to 1.1860. The width of the flat is about 200 points. You can apply range trading methods. But after September 7, EURUSD may try to overcome a three-year high (1.19101) or there will be a long-awaited turn down. But this is after September 7, but for now we have a flat.
The interest rate is USD = 1.25%, and the minimum interest rate is EUR = 0%. That is, take a loan more profitable in EUR. Therefore, speculators buy US shares just for EUR. And that's why EURUSD has been going up for 8 months already. Although the last time the US economy is developing well. Over the past 30 years, the unemployment rate in the US is minimal. It would seem that this should positively play in favor of the USD. However, these indicators have not yet affected the chart of the EURUSD pair.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.16 15:33
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Residential Building Permits
2017-08-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From reuters article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news events
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.19 10:07
EUR/USD - daily bullish ranging within narrow levels waiting for the strong trend to be started (based on the article)
Price on the daily chart is above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish trend by the ranging within narrow support/resistance levels:
Ichimoku cloud is coming to be more closer to the market price and 1.1661 level so the bearish reversal may be started earlier than expected for example.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.19 16:24
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, August 20 - August 27 (based on the article)
EUR/USD was pressured and slipped lower, but did not go far. Will it stay in range?. The upcoming week features the PMIs, key German surveys and Draghi’s highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.22 08:31
EUR/USD - 'We Prefer to Buy' or stronger EURUSD-bullish story (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish trend located above Ichimoku cloud: price is on ranging within narrow support/resistance levels waiting for the direction of the stronger trend to be started.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.23 09:54
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-08-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event