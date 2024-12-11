Forecast and levels for CAD - page 20

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.01 15:15

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-12-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 17.5K
  • forecast data is -3.8K
  • actual data is 29.3K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

Employment was little changed in November (+25,000; +0.1%) and the employment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 61.8%, as growth in the population continued to outpace employment growth. The unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 5.8%, continuing an upward trend observed since April.

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.06 16:58

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2023-12-06 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 5.00%
  • forecast data is 5.00%
  • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.16 16:09

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2024-01-16 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a year-over-year basis in December, following a 3.1% increase in November. On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.3% in December, after a 0.1% gain in November. Lower month-over-month price movements for travel tours (-18.2%) and gasoline (-4.4%) contributed to the monthly decline.

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.24 19:26

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2024-01-24 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 5.00%
  • forecast data is 5.00%
  • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening.

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.31 15:58

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2024-01-31 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2% in November after remaining essentially unchanged for three consecutive months".

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.02.09 15:12

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2024-02-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 37.3K
  • forecast data is 34.7K
  • actual data is 0.1K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From reuters article :

Canada's economy gained a net 37,300 jobs in January, entirely in part-time work, and the jobless rate edged down to 5.7%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.06 16:40

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2024-03-06 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 5.00%
  • forecast data is 5.00%
  • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening".

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.10 15:46

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Dax Index: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2024-04-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Largely reflecting continued growth in prices for shelter and gasoline, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices advanced by slightly more than expected in the month of March".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Dax Index: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.30 15:44

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2023-04-28 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.2% in February, following a 0.5% gain in January. Services-producing industries (+0.2%) led the growth for a second month in a row, fuelled by gains in transportation and warehousing. The goods-producing industries aggregate was essentially unchanged as the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector expanded while the utilities and manufacturing sectors contracted in February."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.10 15:37

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2024-05-10 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -2.2K
  • forecast data is 22.6K
  • actual data is 90.4K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

Employment increased by 90,000 (+0.4%) in April, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.1%. The employment rate held steady at 61.4%, following six consecutive monthly declines.

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event


USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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