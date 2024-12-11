Forecast and levels for CAD - page 20
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.01 15:15
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2023-12-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.06 16:58
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2023-12-06 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.16 16:09
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2024-01-16 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a year-over-year basis in December, following a 3.1% increase in November. On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.3% in December, after a 0.1% gain in November. Lower month-over-month price movements for travel tours (-18.2%) and gasoline (-4.4%) contributed to the monthly decline.
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.24 19:26
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2024-01-24 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.31 15:58
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2024-01-31 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2% in November after remaining essentially unchanged for three consecutive months".
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.02.09 15:12
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2024-02-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From reuters article :
Canada's economy gained a net 37,300 jobs in January, entirely in part-time work, and the jobless rate edged down to 5.7%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.06 16:40
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2024-03-06 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.10 15:46
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Dax Index: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2024-04-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.30 15:44
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2023-04-28 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.2% in February, following a 0.5% gain in January. Services-producing industries (+0.2%) led the growth for a second month in a row, fuelled by gains in transportation and warehousing. The goods-producing industries aggregate was essentially unchanged as the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector expanded while the utilities and manufacturing sectors contracted in February."
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.10 15:37
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2024-05-10 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: