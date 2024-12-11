Forecast and levels for CAD - page 16
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.28 15:50Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2021-10-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.03 15:25
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2021-12-03 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
"Employment rose by 154,000 (+0.8%) in November and was 186,000 (+1.0%) higher than its pre-COVID February 2020 level. The unemployment rate fell to 6.0%, within 0.3 percentage points of what it was in February 2020".
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Current probabilistic situation
H4
H1
D1
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 16:13
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2022-01-26 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.04 17:37
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and S&P 500 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-03-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, and construction".
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EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CAD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========S&P 500 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.11 15:32
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2022-03-11 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
"Employment climbed 337,000 (+1.8%) in February, more than offsetting losses that coincided with stricter public health measures in January. The unemployment rate dropped 1.0 percentage points to 5.5% in February 2022, lower than in February 2020 (5.7%) and similar to the record low (5.4%) observed in May 2019 ".
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.31 18:09
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2022-03-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.04 17:04
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Building Permits and range price movement
2022-04-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Building Permits] = Change in the total value of new building permits issued.
==========
From official report :
"The total value of building permits rose 21.0% to a record $12.4 billion in February, with British Columbia (+130.2%) leading the way. Construction intentions in the residential sector were up 9.8%, while the non-residential sector jumped 43.2%, driven mainly by large hospital permits in British Columbia and Quebec".
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Building Permits news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.08 16:01
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2022-04-08 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
"Employment rose by 73,000 (+0.4%) in March. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 5.3%, the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976".
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: