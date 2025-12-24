CalendarSections

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Interest Rate Decision

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Bank of Japan
Sector:
Money
High 0.8%
0.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
BoJ Interest Rate Decision is made 8 times a year. The regulator's interest rate is used to provide loans to commercial banks. Establishing an interest rate is one of the main tools of the monetary policy used by the Bank of Japan to regulate the strength of its currency. Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy board members come to a consensus on where to set the rate.

When the economy is bad, interest rates will be lowered and interest rates will be raised when the economy is good. There were also years when interest rates became negative because the economy was too bad. Due to the long-term recession, known as "the lost 20 years", Japan banks are making long-term monetary easing.

Traders watch interest rate changes closely as short term interest rates are the primary factor in currency valuation.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Interest Rate Decision" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
0.8%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
1234
