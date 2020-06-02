The Reserve Bank of Australia left its interest rate and the target yield on three-year government bonds unchanged
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The Reserve Bank of Australia left its interest rate and the target yield on three-year government bonds unchanged
At the monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia board kept its interest rate at a record low 0.25 percent and the targeted yield on three-year government bonds at around 0.25 percent: "At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets for the cash rate and the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds of 25 basis points."
The bank observed that the outlook, including the nature and speed of the expected recovery, remains highly uncertain and the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have long-lasting effects on the economy: "The global economy is experiencing a severe downturn as countries seek to contain the coronavirus. Many people have lost their jobs and there has been a sharp rise in unemployment. Over the past month, infection rates have declined in many countries and there has been some easing of restrictions on activity. If this continues, a recovery in the global economy will get under way, supported by both the large fiscal packages and the significant easing in monetary policies."
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