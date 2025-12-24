CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Caixin China Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 52.1 51.5
52.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
52.3
52.1
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Caixin Service Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides an overview of China's service sector state. The index is calculated based on a survey of purchasing managers from more than 400 service sector companies. Companies are selected based on their contribution to China's GDP, in accordance with the standard industry classification.

The indicator refers to the family of purchasing managers indexes calculated by the international Markit agency. This agency cooperates with Chinese media group Caixin.

The survey participants are polled to assess changes in their company: whether various indicators have improved, worsened or remained unchanged in the past month. The questionnaire for the service sector contains questions about business activity, new orders, prices paid and received, employment and business outlook. Diffuse indexes are compiled based on the survey, and the final service sector PMI is calculated using these diffuse indexes.

Separate diffuse subindexes may serve as leading indicators: purchasing managers earlier than others feel changes connected with deliveries, orders and other important economic parameters. Thus, their estimates of the market states come earlier than other statistic values, which are usually calculated after the situation has changed.

Readings above 50 point to a general growth of service sector activity, and readings below 50 indicate a decline. The growth of service PMI suggests further development of Chinese service industry. This may affect yuan quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Caixin China Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
52.1
51.5
52.6
Oct 2025
52.6
51.6
52.9
Sep 2025
52.9
51.7
53.0
Aug 2025
53.0
51.5
52.6
Jul 2025
52.6
51.0
50.6
Jun 2025
50.6
51.3
51.1
May 2025
51.1
51.4
50.7
Apr 2025
50.7
51.6
51.9
Mar 2025
51.9
51.7
51.4
Feb 2025
51.4
51.8
51.0
Jan 2025
51.0
51.8
52.2
Dec 2024
52.2
51.9
51.5
Nov 2024
51.5
52.1
52.0
Oct 2024
52.0
52.2
50.3
Sep 2024
50.3
52.3
51.6
Aug 2024
51.6
52.4
52.1
Jul 2024
52.1
51.4
51.2
Jun 2024
51.2
53.5
54.0
May 2024
54.0
52.6
52.5
Apr 2024
52.5
52.6
52.7
Mar 2024
52.7
51.2
52.5
Feb 2024
52.5
51.9
52.7
Jan 2024
52.7
54.2
52.9
Dec 2023
52.9
50.9
51.5
Nov 2023
51.5
50.3
50.4
Oct 2023
50.4
51.0
50.2
Sep 2023
50.2
52.9
51.8
Aug 2023
51.8
54.0
54.1
Jul 2023
54.1
55.5
53.9
Jun 2023
53.9
56.8
57.1
May 2023
57.1
57.1
56.4
Apr 2023
56.4
56.5
57.8
Mar 2023
57.8
54.0
55.0
Feb 2023
55.0
50.5
52.9
Jan 2023
52.9
47.3
48.0
Dec 2022
48.0
47.5
46.7
Nov 2022
46.7
48.8
48.4
Oct 2022
48.4
52.1
49.3
Sep 2022
49.3
55.3
55.0
Aug 2022
55.0
55.0
55.5
Jul 2022
55.5
48.0
54.5
Jun 2022
54.5
47.3
41.4
May 2022
41.4
47.3
36.2
Apr 2022
36.2
52.8
42.0
Mar 2022
42.0
53.0
50.2
Feb 2022
50.2
53.0
51.4
Jan 2022
51.4
52.9
53.1
Dec 2021
53.1
52.7
52.1
Nov 2021
52.1
52.4
53.8
Oct 2021
53.8
50.7
53.4
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code