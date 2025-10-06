Press review - page 311
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Resistance Now Above 1.12 (based on dailyfx article)
The Euro continues to push higher against the US Dollar having reversed as expected after showing a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern. Near-term resistance is at 1.1266, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 50% level at 1.1515. Alternatively, a move back below the 1.0959-1.1040 area (23.6% Fib, March 18 high) clears the way for a test of the March 31 low at 1.0712.
Focus Now Turns to 1.15 for EUR-USD
Analysts are now talking about 1.15 being achievable. The question on everyone's mind is this - will 1.10 finally break and lead to higher levels for the euro?
"We still believe the gains in the EUR/USD are corrective, but purely technically alone this range breakout can allow for some upside extension. 1.1275-1.1500 is a very strong technical resistance zone to be mindful of in that regard," says a morning forecast note from Lloyds Bank.
AUDIO - Spotting the Patterns with Bill Henner
Economic data and the fed proved to be the major market movers on Wednesday, yet special guest Bill Henner spotted something different. With 25 years of floor trading experience in Chicago, Mr. Henner is no stranger to market patterns. The duo discuss the current market condition as well as what Bill has gleaned from the charts.
EUR/USD May Target Mid-$1.1500s; USD/JPY Best Bet for USD Gains (based on dailyfx article)
The ECB's QE trade has consisted of three components in 2015: a weaker Euro; higher bond prices/lower bond yields; and higher equity markets. This week especially, we've seen that trend reverse, and quite quickly: the Euro has rallied; German yields, especially at the long-end, have shot higher; and equity markets across the Euro-Zone have slipped.
There is thus a split in the US Dollar's prospects, depending upon where you look. In EURUSD, the potential for a move into the mid-$1.1500s seems possible given the potential double bottom nature of the recent consolidation breakout, boosted by the extreme Euro short positioning seen in the futures market. On the other hand, if the US Dollar is to continue its recovery after the shelling it took over the past two weeks, then USDJPY may offer the best opportunity, given that the market is the least short the Japanese Yen since Q4'12 - right before Abenomics began and the Yen's meltdown commenced.
Forex Weekly Outlook May 4-8 (based on forexcrunch article)
The US dollar experienced a very turbulent week, tumbling down and recovering, but not against the euro. Close elections in the UK, an important rate decision in Australia, employment data from New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the all- important US non-Farm Payrolls release are key events. These are the highlight events on Forex calendar for this week. Here is an outlook on the top events coming our way.
The Federal Reserve downgraded its economic outlook amid soft growth data. The Fed admitted recent weakness in the first quarter relating it to temporary factors. Inflation will have to climb back to 2% and the job market needs to improve further before a rate hike is announced. However, the Fed believes the US economy will rebound in the second quarter. Meanwhile, jobless claims released last Thursday, surprised markets with a 34,000 fall in the number of claims nut not all data points impressed. The biggest winner was the euro, that broke critical resistance and seems unstoppable. Poor data weighs on the pound towards the elections and central banks weigh on the kiwi and the Aussie.
US Dollar Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Dollar: Neutral
This past week, the USDollar posted its first drop on a monthly basis in 10 consecutive months. At the same time, the week ended on a rally that closed out the period little changed. We are in a phase of technical and fundamental limbo. A correction for the Greenback is not without its merits: the Dollar’s exceptionally consistent run can be overinflated by trend-following speculative interests that need to retrench and rate speculation has softened alongside the quality in data. Then again, the currency’s and economy’s ‘relative’ appeal is still exceptionally strong. With the Dollar transitioning from a steady bull trend to a period of consolidation and now suffering its most painful slide in a year, the burden to generate momentum on this week’s fundamental themes will be more evenly distributed.
For fundamental traders, the most recognizable catalyst in the week ahead will be the April labor statistics due on Friday. It is not unreasonable to peg the NFPs the week’s top event risk. It is an easy-to-interpret indicator and taps directly into what has driven the Dollar and FX market generally through the past year: monetary policy expectations. However, there will be hurdles to overcome for this data to lock in a definitive currency move. The most prominent obstacle for the report will be its Friday release. There will be plenty of anticipation, but confirmation comes late in the week.
In the data itself, the elements that cut closest to the key determinants for monetary policy will carry the most weight. The unemployment rate is already well beyond levels previously set as targets, so its up- or downtick will generate lower amplitude waves. The missing element in the timing of the Fed’s liftoff is tangible inflation pressure. For that reason, the earnings data will likely prove the most important update. The current consensus is for a 2.3 percent increase in wages year-over-year, which would match the strongest pace since 2009. Should the data meet or ‘beat’ this forecast, it would tip the uneasy equilibrium in rate speculation that we were left with following this past week’s poor 1Q GDP reading and the FOMC’s suspiciously status quo statement. Alternatively, a ‘miss’ is likely to carry less weight as it fighting a current whereby the Fed remains well ahead of the policy curve.
USDJPY Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
GOLD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
