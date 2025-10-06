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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Gold prices were originally up to a decent start last week, boosted by a US CPI report. There, February’s inflation was in-line with expectations. The downside was that real average hourly earnings dropped, from +0.7% m/m to +0.4% m/m. The US Dollar fell on that aspect and this increased demand for the anti-fiat yellow metal. However, on Thursday things turned south. Absent a major catalyst, the greenback appreciated broadly against its major counterparts alongside local 2-year government bond yields. This naturally sapped the appeal of gold and caused it to close at its lowest point in more than two months. The move appeared to reflect pre-positioning for next week’s FOMC monetary policy announcement which brings us to what is in store for gold next week. This meeting is scheduled to occur on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. There, the markets are unanimously expecting benchmark lending rates to increase to a range of 1.50 – 1.75%. However, that itself is not what investors will be paying attention to. Back towards the end of February, Fed’s new Chair Jerome Powellhinted the possibility of a fourth rate hike by the end of the year."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
EUR/USD - daily narrow ranging near bearish reversal area (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line within the narrow s/r levels for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the bearish reversal to be started.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia House Price Index and range price movement
2018-03-20 00:30 GMT | [AUD - HPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - HPI] = Change in the selling price of homes in the nation's 8 state capitals.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia House Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD - daily bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels for the bullish trend or to the correction to be continuing (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 100-SMA/200-SMA reversal levels in the bullish area of the chart. The price was bounced from 1.4345 weekly resistance level to below for the secondary correction to be started. For now, the price is on bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels for the bullish trend to be resumed or to the correction to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish near the bullish reversal area (based on the article)
Daily price is located below ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on moving along Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend. if the price breaks 7,663 support to below so the bearish trend to be resumed, if not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Bovespa Index - daily correction; 84,050 support is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud: the price is testing support level at 84,050 to below for the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Gold - daily ranging for direction; 1,330/1,307 are the keys (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging qwithin Icxhimnoku cloud waiting for the direction for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Bovespa Index - inra-day breakout with the possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
v
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The chart was made on H1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2018-03-22 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M15: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
NZD/USD - daily ranging for direction; 0.7153 is the key for the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is located inside Ichimoku cloud in the ranging area of the chart. Price was formed descending triangle pattern with 0.7153 support level to be crossed to below for the bearish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: