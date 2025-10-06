Press review - page 591

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Crude Oil - weekly ranging for correction (based on the article)

Weekly price is on bullish ranging within the narrow 71.25/61.99 support/resistance levels for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the secondary correction to be started.
The bearish reversal level is 51.96, and if the price breaks this level to below so the global bearish trend will be started for the Brent Crude Oil. 

Brent Crude Oil

  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias. "
  • "Traders are defined by their lack of patience in realizing a profit, which could make the historically long intuitional position in Brent an argument for more downside."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  
 

Crypto News - The first meeting of the G20's Digital Economy Task Force (based on the article)

Ripple daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to be reversed to the bearish market condition: the price is testing 0.54 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.

Ripple

  • "German and French finance ministers and central bank governors have sought joint action by the G20 group of advanced and developing countries to tackle the risks posed by cryptocurrencies, reports said Friday. The first meeting of the G20's Digital Economy Task Force is being held in Buenos Aires on February 8 and 9."
  • "They have sought an international report on the impact of cryptocurrencies, an International Monetary Fund report on the financial stability risks they pose and trans-boundary efforts to regulate them."
  • "Earlier this week, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch urged regulators and legislators on all levels to urgently pay close attention to mitigating the potential risks that could stem from the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
German, French FinMins & CB Chiefs Seek G20 Action On Cryptocurrencies
German, French FinMins & CB Chiefs Seek G20 Action On Cryptocurrencies
  • 2018.09.02
  • www.rttnews.com
German and French finance ministers and central bank governors have sought joint action by the G20 group of advanced and developing countries to tackle the risks posed by cryptocurrencies, reports said Friday. In a letter to the finance minister of Argentina, which holds the G20 presidency now, they have asked the matter to be placed as the top...
 

Dollar Index - weekly ranging bearish; 88.25 support is the key (based on the article)

Weekly price is on bearish ranging below Ichimoku cloud and within the following s/r levels:

  • 94.20 resistance level located in the beginning of the medium-term bullish reversal to be started, and
  • 88.25 support level located in the beginning of the berish trend to be resumed.

Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below, thus - most likely scenario for the next month price movement is the following: the primary bearish trend will be continuing with the secondary ranging way.

Dollar Index

  • "The US Dollar Index (DXY) appeared to be on a one-way course as it continued to aggressively fall through most of 2017 and the start of 2018. However, on January 25, after tapping 88.43, we have seen a bounce that has aligned with the global risk-off move."
  • "Now, the DXY is looking to rise for the second straight week,and a few key technical tests await the US Dollar Index at 91, the 38.2% retracement level of the October-January range followed by 92.58, the 61.8% retracement of the same date range."

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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DailyFX Home
DailyFX Home
  • www.dailyfx.com
The US Dollar Index (DXY) appeared to be on a one-way course as it continued to aggressively fall through most of 2017 and the start of 2018. However, on January 25, after tapping 88.43, technical tests await the US Dollar Index at 91, the 38.2% retracement level of the October-January range followed by 92.58, the 61.8% retracement of the...
 

February 2018 Market Crisis (based on the article)

SP 500

  • "The recent downside moves in the US majors did freak a lot of people out. It was something that startled people and pushed a panic button for many. Certainly, the rotation in the VIX and volatility related ETN’s pushed many people over the edge. In fact, recent news is that these volatility related ETN’s exasperated the selloff as the VIX shorts were pushed out of positions and into a protectionist mode with the massive spike in volatility. As the old floor trader saying goes “want to know what causes the markets to crash? Buyers that turn into sellers to protect from unwanted losses”. In fact, the fear and selling were so strong it sent the safe havens tumbling lower, which we took advantage of trading the DUST gold miners ETF for a quick 20% profit."
  • "First, we have strong economic and fundamental US and global data that is showing increases in the global economy, GDP, output, employment and more. We are still seeing price appreciation and strong activity in most locations which indicates the top has not formed yet. Therefore, we believe this February market crisis is, as of right now, a unique instance of a “shakeout” after a lengthy period of very low volatility. Almost like the market needed to “breathe” and in order to do that, it needed to roll out of a low volatility range. Now that this is taking place now. We believe the markets are setting up for a very quick FLAG/Pennant formation that will prompt a burst higher towards a March 15th peak."
  • "Certainly, there is the risk of further downside price activity. Certainly, some news item could come out in the future that could drive the markets substantially lower. We believe the US and Global markets are strong fundamentally and that the new growth in the economic output will continue to try and push equities higher as expectations of increased global economic activity continues. Immediately, we are targeting the March 15th price peak."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

U.S. Stock Market: "That's All, Folks!" ... So soon? (based on the article)

Dow Jones Index daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to be reversed to the primary ebarish market condition as short-term situation for example.
By the way, it is just a secondary correction within the primary bullish trend in medium term (W1), and the strong bullish trend is still continuing in the long-term (MN1).

Dow Jones

  • "The U.S. stock market had a well-recognized, worry-inducing characteristic: An abnormally smooth ~50% rise over 12+ months. As was widely discussed in mid-2017, something had to give – there had to be a shakeup sometime. Because the common view was that stock prices were “too high,” expectations were that “sometime” was nigh. However, as the stock market is wont to do, the adjustment came months later, after the worries had dissipated and focus had shifted to Tax Bill optimism. “Correction” is the right label, but “entering a correction phase” is not. The U.S. stock market’s unusually fast drop looks to have done the job of curing latent worries and setting the stage for a bull market continuation."
  • "But what about rising interest rates and increasing inflation? Yes, we should expect those, but they are not worries for stock investors. Bond investors very much need to be concerned because both erode bond values. Not so with stocks. Rising rates and inflation (excluding “hyper” times) are positive signs of a growing economy and company earnings, thus driving stock prices higher."
  • "Regarding interest rates, remember that the Federal Reserve is nottightening credit by raising rates. Rather, it is finally moving away from its abnormally low rate controls and gradually allowing the financial markets to determine the appropriate level of interest rates – the process that has accompanied every other growth period and bull market in the past. ("Tightening" is when the Fed pushes rates higher than the markets have set them.)"
  • "The U.S. stock market’s sharp drop appears to be over. Growth fundamentals are intact, the too-steady/too-high worries are gone and the rising interest/inflation rates are positive accompaniments of growth, not reasons for further declines. Therefore, now looks to be a good time to buy/own U.S. stocks."

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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

 

EUR/USD - bullish ranging for direction; 1.2205 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish ranging within 1.2522 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 1.2205 support level for the secondary correction ot be started. By the way, the daily bearish reversal level is 1.1935 so if the price breaks this level to below - the daily bearish reversal will be started.

EUR/USD

  • "The Euro has paused to digest losses after touching the lowest level in a month against the US Dollar but overall positioning hints further weakness is ahead. The single currency appeared to mark a top below the 1.26 figure last week having broken the series of higher highs and lows set from early January."
  • "From here, a daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2162 opens the door for a challenge of the 1.2046-70 area (50% level, resistance-turned-support). Alternatively, a move back above the January 17 high at 1.2323 sees the next major barrier at 1.2538, the January 25 top."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

 
Alain Verleyen:

This link provided to me by RaptorUK, give me the idea that it would be interesting to have a place here on the site to share such links. So I opened a new topic, it will be moderated to follow the rules as usual, but also about the content.

  • Everyone can post but have to provide a quote and the link to the source.
  • Only content related to forex, trading, and programming for these are allowed.

Even if the idea for this was good, the goal was not achieved.
There is no Benefit when a single person writes their technical analysis for now more 591 pages. I like to read other people's thoughts, this would have been such a possibility. Every now and then to read something like that is ok but that is extraordinary!

Second problem what I see here, when a certain number of writers is exceeded, then you no longer have the opportunity to follow everything.
Such a topic would continue to need subcategories.

 
Juergen Frank:

Even if the idea for this was good, the goal was not achieved.
There is no Benefit when a single person writes their technical analysis for now more 591 pages. I like to read other people's thoughts, this would have been such a possibility. Every now and then to read something like that is ok but that is extraordinary!

Second problem what I see here, when a certain number of writers is exceeded, then you no longer have the opportunity to follow everything.
Such a topic would continue to need subcategories.

We do not have any subsection for the technical analysis thread. But as tsd forum threads were merged with the main mql5 forum content so we are having a lot of the threads related to the technical analysis.

That is why I slow my posts down here ... I am informing about some very interesting articles only (this is the thread related to the external articles only; this is not a technical analysis thread).

As to the writers ... you can be a writer for example ... why not?
Same with this thread (118 pages): How to Start with Metatrader 5 - you can join with no problem, or open your thread teaching the people about something ...
It is more comfortable for me to read than to post ...

 

Crypto News - daily secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition to be started (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD

  • "Blockchain seems to be in the news more often than not these days, whether over bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, or the burgeoning technology sector using it as a springboard. Such ventures promise “game-changing” solutions to challenges in a variety of industries including financial technology, supply chain logistics as with IBM’s recent initiatives, media, travel bookings and rentals to name a few."
  • "The merits of technology was even up for discussion at the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, by the movers and shakers up in the alps. And, new companies are emerging daily in the space. Until now, however, few blockchain-based startups have made a real splash, and the whole industry appears to be in a state of unrealized potential. There are certainly lofty ideas floating around amidst a good deal of hype - if not a distinct amount of over-hype. And, real applications are still few and far between, as are the ability to monetize ventures - aside from ventures raising huge sums through crowdfunded and Initial Coin Offering (ICO) initiatives."
  • "Blockchain holds great promise - if you peel back the layers - and as I heard at the annual ISITC Europe 2018 conference in London late this January. Dr Kay Swinburne, British MEP and vice-Chair of the influential Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON) in the European Parliament spoke of the technology and its attributes in a Keynote address to City types."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:


 

Google Is Getting Ahead Of Apple (based on the article)

Alphabet

Apple

  • "Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is getting ahead of Apple on Wall Street lately. Alphabet’s shares have gained 27.54% over the last twelve months and 171.64% over the last five years, compared to 18.54% and 137.93% of Apple over the corresponding periods."
  • "To be fair, Apple is ranked slightly above Google in the Drucker’s Institute list, but that has to do with Apple’s financial strength -- which may not last if the company fails to keep up with innovation."
  • "Alphabet’s innovation lead over Apple can be further attributed to the company’s ability to better engage employees. Alphabet’s Employee Engagement and Development Score is 82 vs 61.8 for Apple. Alphabet’s ability to engage employees is also reflected in a number of best employer lists, where the company receives top scores, ahead of Apple. Alphabet ranks number 1 on Forbes’s World’s Best Employers list, number 1 on Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For, and number 5 on Glassdoor’s Top Places To Work For."

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The charts were made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

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My comment: if we look at the weekly chart so we can see the following:

  • Google (Alphabet) stock weekly price is on the secondary correction to be started, and the weekly bearish reversal levels (942/908) are very far from the market price, that means that the bearish reversal is very unlikely for the seeveral coming months.
  • Apple weekly stock price is testing support level at 150 which is the bearish weekly reversal level so if the price breaks this level to below on close weekly price so the bearish reversal will be started.
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