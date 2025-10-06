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Crude Oil - weekly ranging for correction (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish ranging within the narrow 71.25/61.99 support/resistance levels for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the secondary correction to be started.
The bearish reversal level is 51.96, and if the price breaks this level to below so the global bearish trend will be started for the Brent Crude Oil.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - The first meeting of the G20's Digital Economy Task Force (based on the article)
Ripple daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to be reversed to the bearish market condition: the price is testing 0.54 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Dollar Index - weekly ranging bearish; 88.25 support is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bearish ranging below Ichimoku cloud and within the following s/r levels:
Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below, thus - most likely scenario for the next month price movement is the following: the primary bearish trend will be continuing with the secondary ranging way.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
February 2018 Market Crisis (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Stock Market: "That's All, Folks!" ... So soon? (based on the article)
Dow Jones Index daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to be reversed to the primary ebarish market condition as short-term situation for example.
By the way, it is just a secondary correction within the primary bullish trend in medium term (W1), and the strong bullish trend is still continuing in the long-term (MN1).
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD - bullish ranging for direction; 1.2205 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging within 1.2522 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 1.2205 support level for the secondary correction ot be started. By the way, the daily bearish reversal level is 1.1935 so if the price breaks this level to below - the daily bearish reversal will be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
This link provided to me by RaptorUK, give me the idea that it would be interesting to have a place here on the site to share such links. So I opened a new topic, it will be moderated to follow the rules as usual, but also about the content.
Even if the idea for this was good, the goal was not achieved.
There is no Benefit when a single person writes their technical analysis for now more 591 pages. I like to read other people's thoughts, this would have been such a possibility. Every now and then to read something like that is ok but that is extraordinary!
Second problem what I see here, when a certain number of writers is exceeded, then you no longer have the opportunity to follow everything.
Such a topic would continue to need subcategories.
Even if the idea for this was good, the goal was not achieved.
There is no Benefit when a single person writes their technical analysis for now more 591 pages. I like to read other people's thoughts, this would have been such a possibility. Every now and then to read something like that is ok but that is extraordinary!
Second problem what I see here, when a certain number of writers is exceeded, then you no longer have the opportunity to follow everything.
Such a topic would continue to need subcategories.
We do not have any subsection for the technical analysis thread. But as tsd forum threads were merged with the main mql5 forum content so we are having a lot of the threads related to the technical analysis.
That is why I slow my posts down here ... I am informing about some very interesting articles only (this is the thread related to the external articles only; this is not a technical analysis thread).
As to the writers ... you can be a writer for example ... why not?
Same with this thread (118 pages): How to Start with Metatrader 5 - you can join with no problem, or open your thread teaching the people about something ...
It is more comfortable for me to read than to post ...
Crypto News - daily secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Google Is Getting Ahead Of Apple (based on the article)
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The charts were made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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My comment: if we look at the weekly chart so we can see the following: