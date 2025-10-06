Press review - page 601

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Crypto News - Bitcoin may finally be reaching the bottom of its bear run (based on the article)


  • "To cryptocurrency enthusiasts, this might come as a welcome hypothesis—with Bitcoin hitting a 50-day low today at $6,630 USD—though Godbole indicates that it's probably going to get worse before it gets better, speculating that BTC will fall in the $6,600-$6,000 range over the weekend."
  • "BTC tends to reverse course every time the relative strength index (RSI) drops to or below 30.00, according to historical data.... As of writing, the relative strength index is close to that mark, at 32.00."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2018-04-02 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 51.6
  • forecast data is 51.8
  • actual data is 51.0 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "Chinese manufacturing companies signalled only a marginal improvement in overall operating conditions at the end of the first quarter. Production and total new orders both expanded at the weakest rates for four months, while export sales increased only marginally. At the same time, staff numbers declined at the quickest pace since last August amid reports of costcutting plans. Overall inflationary pressures meanwhile cooled further, with input costs increasing at the slowest rate for nine months, while firms raised their selling prices only modestly. Encouragingly, confidence towards growth prospects improved to a one-year high amid forecasts of greater investment and expectations of better market conditions."
  • "Adjusted for seasonal factors, the headline Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a singlefigure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – posted 51.0 in March, down from 51.6 in February. Although the reading signalled a further improvement in the health of the sector, the latest upturn was only slight and the weakest recorded since last November."

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event 

USDCNH M5

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexBrent Crude Oil and EUR/USDISM United States Manufacturing PMI

2018-04-02 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 60.8
  • forecast data is 60.1
  • actual data is 59.3 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "Manufacturing expanded in March as the PMI® registered 59.3 percent, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points from the February reading of 60.8 percent. “This indicates strong growth in manufacturing for the 19th consecutive month, led by continued expansion in new orders, production activity, employment and inventories, with suppliers continuing to struggle delivering to demand,” says Fiore. A reading above 50 percent indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally contracting."

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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events

Dollar Index

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Brent Crude Oil M1: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events

Brent Cude Oil

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events

EURUSD

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
  • www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org
FOR RELEASE: April 2, 2018
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsReserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2018-04-03 05:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.50%
  • forecast data is 1.50%
  • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[AUD - RBA Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent."
  • "The low level of interest rates is continuing to support the Australian economy. Further progress in reducing unemployment and having inflation return to target is expected, although this progress is likely to be gradual. Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUDUSD

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Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

Cash Rate | RBA
  • www.rba.gov.au
Interest Rate Decisions Effective Date Change Cash rate target Related Documents 4 Apr 2018 7 Mar 2018 7 Feb 2018 6 Dec 2017 8 Nov 2017 4 Oct 2017 6 Sep 2017 2 Aug 2017 5 Jul 2017 7 Jun 2017 3 May 2017 5 Apr 2017 8 Mar 2017 8 Feb 2017 7 Dec 2016 2 Nov 2016 5 Oct 2016 7...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Markit/CIPS United Kingdom Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and range price movement 

2018-04-03 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]

[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "The UK manufacturing sector maintained a steady pace of expansion during March. Output growth picked up, although this was offset by slower increases in both new orders and employment. On the price front, rates of inflation in input costs and output charges remained elevated despite easing slightly since February."
  • "The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI® ) posted 55.1 in March, little-changed from 55.0 in February. The average reading over the opening quarter as a whole (55.1) was the weakest in a year, suggesting that the underlying pace of expansion has been generally slower since the start 2018."

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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by United Kingdom Manufacturing PMI news event 

GBPUSD

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2018-04-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.4% in February 2018. This follows a rise of 0.3% in January 2018 and a rise of 0.3% in December 2017."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.6% in February 2018. This follows a rise of 0.2% in January 2018 and a fall of 0.5% in December 2017."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event 

AUDUSD

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

8501.0 - Retail Trade, Australia, Feb 2018
  • www.abs.gov.au
FEBRUARY KEY FIGURES FEBRUARY KEY POINTS CURRENT PRICES The trend estimate rose 0.4% in February 2018. This follows a rise of 0.3% in January 2018 and a rise of 0.3% in December 2017. The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.6% in February 2018. This follows a rise of 0.2% in January 2018 and a fall of 0.5% in December 2017. In trend...
 

S&P 500 - daily price is bearing 200-SMA to below (based on the article)

S&P 500

  • "The drop below the 200-day moving average (MA) of the S&P 500 Monday received plenty of attention across financial television networks yesterday. Though it is an interesting measure of the market it can lead you astray if it is not combined with other measures of the market's health."

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Chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish reversal; daily bullish ranging near bearish reversal

2017-04-04 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil M5: bullish reversal. The price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for 67.89 resistance level to be tested for the bullish trend to be continuing,

If the price breaks 67.89 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 67.65 support level to below on M5 close bar so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.

Brent Crude Oil

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Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging near bearish reversal. Daily price is on ranging to be near and above Ichimoku cloud for 67.49 support level to be tested for the possible bearish reversal.

Brent Crude Oil Daily MT5 chart

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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:


 

Nikkei 225 - daily rally to bullish reversal (based on the article)

Daily price is testing resistance level at 21,630 to above for bullish reversal to be started on the secondary ranging way.

Nikkei 225

  • "The Nikkei 225 has bounced quite convincingly back above a range of support which seems quite formidable once more.
    It comes in between the intraday low of February 9, which was 20,533, and the closing low of March 2 at 21,023. Now admittedly the index has been below that range recently. But it didn’t stay there for long. Moreover, it’s worth noting in passing that the range base, 20,533, is just above exactly on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the Nikkei’s long rise up from the lows of mid-April, 2018 to the 26-year peaks of 2018. The heavy global falls of March 22 and 23 took the Nikkei down below that, but it had come back above the range top within four days."
  • "Ever since that top has provided support, notably on Wednesday of this week when the intraday low was marked exactly there. Recent gains have seen Nikkei bulls attempt to get back toward recent highs, made in mid-March. So far they’ve been only partially successful at this however. They’ve taken the index back to March 20’s 21,453, but have been unable to push on towards that peak, which was March 13’s 22,080."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

DailyFX Home
DailyFX Home
  • David Cottle
  • www.dailyfx.com
What’s the secret ingredient? Is there one or are there many? Find out what makes the best traders stand out by reading the DailyFX guide to the It comes in between the intraday low of February 9, which was 20,533, and the closing low of March 2 at 21,023. Now admittedly the index has been below that range recently. But it didn’t stay there...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDUSD/JPY and GoldNon-Farm Payrolls

2018-04-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 326K
  • forecast data is 188K
  • actual data is 103K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment edged up by 103,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment increased in manufacturing, health care, and mining."

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

EURUSD during NFP

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

USDJPY during NFP

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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Gold during NFP

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

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