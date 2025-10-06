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Crypto News - Bitcoin may finally be reaching the bottom of its bear run (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2018-04-02 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, Brent Crude Oil and EUR/USD: ISM United States Manufacturing PMI
2018-04-02 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events
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Brent Crude Oil M1: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2018-04-03 05:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[AUD - RBA Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Markit/CIPS United Kingdom Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and range price movement
2018-04-03 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]
[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by United Kingdom Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2018-04-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
S&P 500 - daily price is bearing 200-SMA to below (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish reversal; daily bullish ranging near bearish reversal
2017-04-04 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bullish reversal. The price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for 67.89 resistance level to be tested for the bullish trend to be continuing,
If the price breaks 67.89 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 67.65 support level to below on M5 close bar so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging near bearish reversal. Daily price is on ranging to be near and above Ichimoku cloud for 67.49 support level to be tested for the possible bearish reversal.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Nikkei 225 - daily rally to bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is testing resistance level at 21,630 to above for bullish reversal to be started on the secondary ranging way.
It comes in between the intraday low of February 9, which was 20,533, and the closing low of March 2 at 21,023. Now admittedly the index has been below that range recently. But it didn’t stay there for long. Moreover, it’s worth noting in passing that the range base, 20,533, is just above exactly on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the Nikkei’s long rise up from the lows of mid-April, 2018 to the 26-year peaks of 2018. The heavy global falls of March 22 and 23 took the Nikkei down below that, but it had come back above the range top within four days."
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Gold: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-04-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: