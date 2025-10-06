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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, AUD/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2018-02-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From rttnews article :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
Rules to trade manually
How to install
Dax Index - daily bearish ranging for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is on bearish ranging below Ichimoku cloud within 12,603 resistance level for rally to the bullish reversal to be started and 12,279 support level for the primary bullish trend to be resumed.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and range price movement
2018-03-01 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Private Capital Expenditure news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - daily bearish ranging near bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on bearish ranging near Senkou Span line and 11,038/11,839 bullish reversal levels.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Crypto News - daily ranging for the direction (based on the article)
Daily price is inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within narrow s/r levels waiting for the direction of the trend to be started for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the bearish market condition to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Stock Market - CAC 40 on daily bearish breakdown (based on the article)
CAC 40 Index on daily chart is on bearish breakdown: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal with 5,073 nearest daily target to re-enter.
Daily strategy: keep short position.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "It’s been a chaotic and somewhat climactic week for the US Dollar. The Greenback started the week by extending last week’s jump; and that strength largely remained until we got to Thursday. The big driver behind the Dollar appeared to be the testimony from incoming Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday; as he talked down the prospect of the ‘Fed put’ while also implying that we may get as many as four rate hikes out of the United States this year. Stocks did not like this implication, and US equities traded lower thereafter; but it was the perk in the Dollar that really seemed to get attention across FX markets as there appeared to be a very legitimate chance of the Greenback breaking its year-long slump that’s seen as much as 15% of its value erased."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "We continue to remain neutral on Sterling, and will likely remain this way, until some clear progress has been made in the ongoing EU/UK post-Brexit trade talks. We noted last week that a GBP sell-off may offer opportunities and while this may still be the case, we will take a risk-neutral stance and watch from the sidelines. Ahead the UK calendar offers little hard data of note week, with attention turning to the next Brexit salvos from both sides of the negotiating table.EURGBP has picked up over the week but remains in the medium-term trading and is unlikely to break-out, either way, until Brexit negotiations produce some clear evidence that talks are moving forward."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/JPY (based on the article)
USD/JPY - "The Japanese Yen was a relatively strong performer last week in the foreign exchange market. Unfortunately the same cannot be said about economic data performance from home. Local retail sales and industrial production growth all slowed down. Then, Finance Minister Taro Aso noted that there is a “labor shortage” after the unemployment rate dipped to about a 25-year low. Next week brings a plethora of event risk for the Japanese Yen. At home, the final fourth quarter 2017 GDP readings are expected to rise from preliminary estimates. However, the top-tier one will be March’s Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar remains stuck in a downtrend against its US cousin but probably remains far closer to three-year highs than its domestic authorities will like. We’ll hear from those authorities in full measure in the coming week. Indeed, the Reserve Bank of Australia will give its March monetary policy call on Tuesday. No change to the record-low, 1.50% Official Cash Rate is expected. Indeed, rate-futures markets don’t fully price even a modest, 25 basis point increase in that until the start of next year. But the markets will probably get some sort of statement from which to gauge the RBA’s current world view. They will also hear from RBA Governor Philip Lowe. He’s been rather absent from the commentary front-line this year but will be making a speech in Sydney the day after. He can expect a virtual crowd."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).