GetData

Gets the specified series buffer element.

datetime GetData(

int index

) const

Parameters

index

[in] Buffer element index.

Return Value

Series buffer element, or 0.

GetData

Gets the data from timeseries buffer by starting position and number.

int GetData(

int start_pos,

int count,

long& buffer

) const

Parameters

start_pos

[in] Starting position of timeseries buffer.

count

[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.

buffer

[in] Reference to the data storage array.

Return Value

>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.

GetData

Gets the data from timeseries buffer by starting time and number.

int GetData(

datetime start_time,

int count,

long& buffer

) const

Parameters

start_time

[in] Time of the timeseries buffer initial element.

count

[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.

buffer

[in] Reference to the data storage array.

Return Value

>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.

GetData

Gets the element of timeseries by starting and stop times.

int GetData(

datetime start_time,

datetime stop_time,

long& buffer

) const

Parameters

start_time

[in] Starting time.

stop_time

[in] Stop time.

buffer

[in] Reference to the target array for data

Return Value

>=0 if successful, -1 in the case of error.