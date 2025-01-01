- Create
Gets the specified series buffer element.
datetime GetData(
Parameters
index
[in] Buffer element index.
Return Value
Series buffer element, or 0.
GetData
Gets the data from timeseries buffer by starting position and number.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_pos
[in] Starting position of timeseries buffer.
count
[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.
buffer
[in] Reference to the data storage array.
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.
GetData
Gets the data from timeseries buffer by starting time and number.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Time of the timeseries buffer initial element.
count
[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.
buffer
[in] Reference to the data storage array.
Return Value
>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.
GetData
Gets the element of timeseries by starting and stop times.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] Starting time.
stop_time
[in] Stop time.
buffer
[in] Reference to the target array for data
Return Value
>=0 if successful, -1 in the case of error.