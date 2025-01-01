MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTimeseries classes
This group of chapters contains technical details of timeseries classes of the MQL5 Standard Library and descriptions of all its key components.
|
Class
|
Description
|
Provides an access to spread historical data
|
Provides an access to open times of the bars in the history
|
Provides an access to tick volumes of the bars in the history
|
Provides an access to real volumes of the bars in the history
|
Provides an access to open prices of the bars in the history
|
Provides an access to high prices of the bars in the history
|
Provides an access to low prices of the bars in the history
|
Provides an access to close prices of the bars in the history