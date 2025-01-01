CiSpread Provides an access to spread historical data

CiTime Provides an access to open times of the bars in the history

CiTickVolume Provides an access to tick volumes of the bars in the history

CiRealVolume Provides an access to real volumes of the bars in the history

CiOpen Provides an access to open prices of the bars in the history

CiHigh Provides an access to high prices of the bars in the history

CiLow Provides an access to low prices of the bars in the history