Timeseries classes

This group of chapters contains technical details of timeseries classes of the MQL5 Standard Library and descriptions of all its key components.

Class

Description

CiSpread

Provides an access to spread historical data

CiTime

Provides an access to open times of the bars in the history

CiTickVolume

Provides an access to tick volumes of the bars in the history

CiRealVolume

Provides an access to real volumes of the bars in the history

CiOpen

Provides an access to open prices of the bars in the history

CiHigh

Provides an access to high prices of the bars in the history

CiLow

Provides an access to low prices of the bars in the history

CiClose

Provides an access to close prices of the bars in the history