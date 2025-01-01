- ICollection<T>
- IEqualityComparable<T>
- IComparable<T>
- IComparer<T>
- IEqualityComparer<T>
- IList<T>
- IMap<TKey,TValue>
- ISet<T>
- CDefaultComparer<T>
- CDefaultEqualityComparer<T>
- CRedBlackTreeNode<T>
- CLinkedListNode<T>
- CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>
- CArrayList<T>
- CHashMap<TKey,TValue>
- CHashSet<T>
- CLinkedList<T>
- CQueue<T>
- CRedBlackTree<T>
- CSortedMap<TKey, TValue>
- CSortedSet<T>
- CStack<T>
- ArrayBinarySearch<T>
- ArrayIndexOf<T>
- ArrayLastIndexOf<T>
- ArrayReverse<T>
- Compare
- Equals<T>
- GetHashCode
Calculates the hash code value.
A version for working with the bool type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the char type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the uchar type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the short type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the ushort type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the color type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the int type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the uint type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the datetime type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the long type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the ulong type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the float type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the double type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with the string type.
|
int GetHashCode(
A version for working with other types.
|
template<typename T>
Parameters
value
[in] The value for which you want to get the hash code.
Return Value
Returns the hash code.
Note
If the T type is an object that implements the IEqualityComparable<T> interface, then the hash code will be obtained based on its HashCode method. In all other cases, the hash code will be calculated as the hash value of the value type name.