ISet<T> is an interface for implementing generic data sets.
Description
The ISet interface defines basic methods to work with sets, such as: the union and intersection of sets, definition of strict and non-strict subsets, and others.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Interfaces\ISet.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
ISet
Direct descendants
Class Methods
Method
Description
Produces the operation of difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)
Produces the operation of intersection of the current collection and a passed collection (array)
Produces the operation of symmetrical difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)
Produces the union of the current collection and a passed collection (array)
Determines whether the current set is a proper subset of the specified collection or array
Determines whether the current set is a proper superset of the specified collection or array
Determines whether the current set is a subset of the specified collection or array
Determines whether the current set is a superset of the specified collection or array
Determines whether the current set overlaps the specified collection or array
Determines whether the current set contains all elements of the specified collection or array