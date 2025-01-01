ISet<T>

ISet<T> is an interface for implementing generic data sets.

Description

The ISet interface defines basic methods to work with sets, such as: the union and intersection of sets, definition of strict and non-strict subsets, and others.

Declaration

template<typename T>

interface ISet : public ICollection<T>

Header

#include <Generic\Interfaces\ISet.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection ISet Direct descendants CHashSet, CSortedSet

Class Methods