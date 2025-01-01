DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsISet<T> 

ISet<T>

ISet<T> is an interface for implementing generic data sets.

Description

The ISet interface defines basic methods to work with sets, such as: the union and intersection of sets, definition of strict and non-strict subsets, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   interface ISet : public ICollection<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\Interfaces\ISet.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      ISet

Direct descendants

CHashSet, CSortedSet

Class Methods

Method

Description

ExceptWith

Produces the operation of difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)

IntersectWith

Produces the operation of intersection of the current collection and a passed collection (array)

SymmetricExceptWith

Produces the operation of symmetrical difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)

UnionWith

Produces the union of the current collection and a passed collection (array)

IsProperSubsetOf

Determines whether the current set is a proper subset of the specified collection or array

IsProperSupersetOf

Determines whether the current set is a proper superset of the specified collection or array

IsSubsetOf

Determines whether the current set is a subset of the specified collection or array

IsSupersetOf

Determines whether the current set is a superset of the specified collection or array

Overlaps

Determines whether the current set overlaps the specified collection or array

SetEquals

Determines whether the current set contains all elements of the specified collection or array