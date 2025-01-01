CSortedMap<TKey,TValue>

CSortedMap<TKey,TValue> is a generic class that implements the IMap<TKey,TValue> interface.

Description

The CSortedMap<TKey,TValue> class is an implementation of a dynamic hash table whose data are stored as key/value pairs sorted by key and taking into account the key uniqueness requirement. This class provides basic methods to work with a hash table, such as to access a value by key, to search and delete a key/value pair, and others.

Declaration

template<typename TKey, typename TValue>

class CSortedMap : public IMap<TKey, TValue>

Header

#include <Generic\SortedMap.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection IMap CSortedMap

Class Methods