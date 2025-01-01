DocumentationSections
CSortedMap<TKey,TValue>

CSortedMap<TKey,TValue> is a generic class that implements the IMap<TKey,TValue> interface.

Description

The CSortedMap<TKey,TValue> class is an implementation of a dynamic hash table whose data are stored as key/value pairs sorted by key and taking into account the key uniqueness requirement. This class provides basic methods to work with a hash table, such as to access a value by key, to search and delete a key/value pair, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
   class CSortedMap : public IMap<TKey, TValue>

Header

   #include <Generic\SortedMap.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      IMap

          CSortedMap

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds a key/value pair to the hash table

Count

Returns the number of elements in the sorted hash table

Contains

Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the specified key/value table

ContainsKey

Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the key/value table with the specified key

ContainsValue

Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the key/value table with the specified value

Comparer

Returns a pointer to the IComparer<T> interface, used to organize a sorted hash table

CopyTo

Copies all key/value pairs from the sorted hash table to the specified arrays, starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from the sorted hash table

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the key/value pair from the sorted hash table

TryGetValue

Gets an element with the specified key from the sorted hash table

TrySetValue

Changes a key/value pair with the specified key from the sorted hash table
