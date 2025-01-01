CSortedMap<TKey,TValue>
CSortedMap<TKey,TValue> is a generic class that implements the IMap<TKey,TValue> interface.
Description
The CSortedMap<TKey,TValue> class is an implementation of a dynamic hash table whose data are stored as key/value pairs sorted by key and taking into account the key uniqueness requirement. This class provides basic methods to work with a hash table, such as to access a value by key, to search and delete a key/value pair, and others.
Declaration
template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
Header
#include <Generic\SortedMap.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
CSortedMap
Class Methods
Method
Description
Adds a key/value pair to the hash table
Returns the number of elements in the sorted hash table
Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the specified key/value table
Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the key/value table with the specified key
Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the key/value table with the specified value
Returns a pointer to the IComparer<T> interface, used to organize a sorted hash table
Copies all key/value pairs from the sorted hash table to the specified arrays, starting at the specified index
Removes all elements from the sorted hash table
Removes the first occurrence of the key/value pair from the sorted hash table
Gets an element with the specified key from the sorted hash table
Changes a key/value pair with the specified key from the sorted hash table