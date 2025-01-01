DocumentationSections
CQueue<T>

CQueue<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

Description

The CQueue<T> class is a dynamic collection of T type data, which is organized as a queue that operates on the FIFO (first in, first out) principle.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CQueue : public ICollection<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\Queue.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      CQueue

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds an element to a queue

Enqueue

Adds an element to a queue

Count

Returns the number of elements in the queue

Contains

Determines whether the queue contains an element with the specified value

TrimExcess

Sets the capacity of a queue to the actual number of elements, and thus frees up unused memory

CopyTo

Copies all elements of a queue to the specified array starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from a queue

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the queue

Dequeue

Returns the starting element and removes it from the queue

Peek

Returns the starting element without removing it from the queue
Add