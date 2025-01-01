CQueue<T>

CQueue<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

Description

The CQueue<T> class is a dynamic collection of T type data, which is organized as a queue that operates on the FIFO (first in, first out) principle.

Declaration

template<typename T>

class CQueue : public ICollection<T>

Header

#include <Generic\Queue.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection CQueue

Class Methods