ICollection<T>
ICollection<T> is an interface for implementing generic data collections.
Description
The ICollection<T> interface determines basic methods to work with collections, including methods to count elements, to clear a collection, to add or delete elements, and others.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Interfaces\ICollection.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
ICollection
Direct descendants
CLinkedList, CQueue, CRedBlackTree, CStack, IList, IMap, ISet
Class Methods
Method
Description
Adds an element to a collection
Returns the number of elements in a collection
Determines whether a collection contains an element with the specified value
Copies all elements of a collection to the specified array starting at the specified index
Removes all elements from a collection
Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from a collection