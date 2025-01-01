ICollection<T>

ICollection<T> is an interface for implementing generic data collections.

Description

The ICollection<T> interface determines basic methods to work with collections, including methods to count elements, to clear a collection, to add or delete elements, and others.

Declaration

template<typename T>

interface ICollection

Header

#include <Generic\Interfaces\ICollection.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection Direct descendants CLinkedList, CQueue, CRedBlackTree, CStack, IList, IMap, ISet

Class Methods