ICollection<T>

ICollection<T> is an interface for implementing generic data collections.

Description

The ICollection<T> interface determines basic methods to work with collections, including methods to count elements, to clear a collection, to add or delete elements, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   interface ICollection

Header

   #include <Generic\Interfaces\ICollection.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

Direct descendants

CLinkedList, CQueue, CRedBlackTree, CStack, IList, IMap, ISet

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds an element to a collection

Count

Returns the number of elements in a collection

Contains

Determines whether a collection contains an element with the specified value

CopyTo

Copies all elements of a collection to the specified array starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from a collection

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from a collection
