DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCHashMap<TKey,TValue> 

CHashMap<TKey, TValue>

CHashMap<TKey, TValue> is a generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface.

Description

The CHashMap<TKey, TValue> class is an implementation of the dynamic hash table, the data of which are stored in the form of unordered key/value pairs taking into account the key uniqueness requirement. This class provides basic methods to work with a hash table, such as to access a value by key, to search and delete a key/value pair, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
   class CHashMap : public IMap<TKey, TValue>

Header

   #include <Generic\HashMap.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      IMap

          CHashMap

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds a key/value pair to the hash table

Count

Returns the number of elements in the hash table

Comparer

Returns a pointer to the IEqualityComparer<T> interface, used to organize a hash table

Contains

Determines whether the hash table contains the specified key/value pair

ContainsKey

Determines whether the hash table contains the key/value pair with the specified key

ContainsValue

CHashMap<TKey, TValue> is a generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface

CopyTo

Copies all key/value pairs from the hash table to the specified arrays, starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from the hash table

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the key/value pair from the hash table

TryGetValue

Gets an element with the specified key from the hash table

TrySetValue

Changes the value of a key/value pair from the hash table at the specified key
Add