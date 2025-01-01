CHashMap<TKey, TValue>

CHashMap<TKey, TValue> is a generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface.

Description

The CHashMap<TKey, TValue> class is an implementation of the dynamic hash table, the data of which are stored in the form of unordered key/value pairs taking into account the key uniqueness requirement. This class provides basic methods to work with a hash table, such as to access a value by key, to search and delete a key/value pair, and others.

Declaration

template<typename TKey, typename TValue>

class CHashMap : public IMap<TKey, TValue>

Header

#include <Generic\HashMap.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection IMap CHashMap

Class Methods