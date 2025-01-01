CHashMap<TKey, TValue>
CHashMap<TKey, TValue> is a generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface.
Description
The CHashMap<TKey, TValue> class is an implementation of the dynamic hash table, the data of which are stored in the form of unordered key/value pairs taking into account the key uniqueness requirement. This class provides basic methods to work with a hash table, such as to access a value by key, to search and delete a key/value pair, and others.
Declaration
|
template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
Header
|
#include <Generic\HashMap.mqh>
|
Inheritance Hierarchy
CHashMap
Class Methods
|
Method
|
Description
|
Adds a key/value pair to the hash table
|
Returns the number of elements in the hash table
|
Returns a pointer to the IEqualityComparer<T> interface, used to organize a hash table
|
Determines whether the hash table contains the specified key/value pair
|
Determines whether the hash table contains the key/value pair with the specified key
|
|
Copies all key/value pairs from the hash table to the specified arrays, starting at the specified index
|
Removes all elements from the hash table
|
Removes the first occurrence of the key/value pair from the hash table
|
Gets an element with the specified key from the hash table
|
Changes the value of a key/value pair from the hash table at the specified key