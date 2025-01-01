DocumentationSections
CLinkedList<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

Description

The CLinkedList<T> class is an implementation of the dynamic doubly linked data list of the T type. This class provides basic methods to work with doubly linked lists, such as to add, delete, search elements, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CLinkedList : public ICollection<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\LinkedList.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      CLinkedList

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds an element to a linked list

AddAfter

Adds an element after the specified node in the linked list

AddBefore

Adds an element before the specified node in the linked list

AddFirst

Adds an element at the beginning of the linked list

AddLast

Adds an element at the end of the linked list

Count

Returns the number of elements in the linked list

Head

Returns a pointer to the first node of the linked list

First

Returns a pointer to the first node of the linked list

Last

Returns a pointer to the last node of the linked list

Contains

Determines whether the linked list contains an element with the specified value

CopyTo

Copies all elements of the linked list to the specified array starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from a linked list

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the linked list

RemoveFirst

Removes the first element of the linked list

RemoveLast

Removes the last element of the linked list

Find

Searches for the first occurrence of the specified value in the linked list

FindLast

Searches for the last occurrence of the specified value in the linked list
