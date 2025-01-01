- Add
CLinkedList<T>
CLinkedList<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.
Description
The CLinkedList<T> class is an implementation of the dynamic doubly linked data list of the T type. This class provides basic methods to work with doubly linked lists, such as to add, delete, search elements, and others.
Declaration
|
template<typename T>
Header
|
#include <Generic\LinkedList.mqh>
|
Inheritance Hierarchy
CLinkedList
Class Methods
|
Method
|
Description
|
Adds an element to a linked list
|
Adds an element after the specified node in the linked list
|
Adds an element before the specified node in the linked list
|
Adds an element at the beginning of the linked list
|
Adds an element at the end of the linked list
|
Returns the number of elements in the linked list
|
Returns a pointer to the first node of the linked list
|
Returns a pointer to the first node of the linked list
|
Returns a pointer to the last node of the linked list
|
Determines whether the linked list contains an element with the specified value
|
Copies all elements of the linked list to the specified array starting at the specified index
|
Removes all elements from a linked list
|
Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the linked list
|
Removes the first element of the linked list
|
Removes the last element of the linked list
|
Searches for the first occurrence of the specified value in the linked list
|
Searches for the last occurrence of the specified value in the linked list