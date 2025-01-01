CLinkedList<T>

CLinkedList<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

Description

The CLinkedList<T> class is an implementation of the dynamic doubly linked data list of the T type. This class provides basic methods to work with doubly linked lists, such as to add, delete, search elements, and others.

Declaration

template<typename T>

class CLinkedList : public ICollection<T>

Header

#include <Generic\LinkedList.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection CLinkedList

Class Methods