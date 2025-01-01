CArrayList<T>

CArrayList<T> is a generic class that implements the IList<T> interface.

Description

The CArrayList<T> class is an implementation of the dynamic data list of the T type. This class provides the basic methods to work with the list, such as to access an element by index, to search and delete elements, sort, and others.

Declaration

template<typename T>

class CArrayList : public IList<T>

Header

#include <Generic\ArrayList.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection IList CArrayList

Class Methods