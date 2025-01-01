DocumentationSections
CArrayList<T> is a generic class that implements the IList<T> interface.

Description

The CArrayList<T> class is an implementation of the dynamic data list of the T type. This class provides the basic methods to work with the list, such as to access an element by index, to search and delete elements, sort, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CArrayList : public IList<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\ArrayList.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      IList

          CArrayList

Class Methods

Method

Description

Capacity

Gets and sets the current capacity of a list

Count

Returns the number of elements in the list

Contains

Determines whether a list contains an element with the specified value

TrimExcess

Sets the capacity of a list to the actual number of elements

TryGetValue

Gets an element of the list at the specified index

TrySetValue

Sets the value of the list element at the specified index

Add

Adds an element to the list

AddRange

Adds a collection or an array of elements to the list

Insert

Inserts an element into the list at the specified index

InsertRange

Inserts a collection or an array of elements into the list at the specified index

CopyTo

Copies all elements of a list to the specified array starting at the specified index

BinarySearch

Searches for the specified value in an ascending-sorted list

IndexOf

Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a list

LastIndexOf

Searches for the last occurrence of a value in a list

Clear

Removes all elements from a collection

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the list

RemoveAt

Removes an element at the specified index of the list

RemoveRange

Removes a range of elements from the list

Reverse

Reverses the order of elements in the list

Sort

Sorts elements in the list