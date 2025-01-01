- Capacity
CArrayList<T>
CArrayList<T> is a generic class that implements the IList<T> interface.
Description
The CArrayList<T> class is an implementation of the dynamic data list of the T type. This class provides the basic methods to work with the list, such as to access an element by index, to search and delete elements, sort, and others.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\ArrayList.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
CArrayList
Class Methods
Method
Description
Gets and sets the current capacity of a list
Returns the number of elements in the list
Determines whether a list contains an element with the specified value
Sets the capacity of a list to the actual number of elements
Gets an element of the list at the specified index
Sets the value of the list element at the specified index
Adds an element to the list
Adds a collection or an array of elements to the list
Inserts an element into the list at the specified index
Inserts a collection or an array of elements into the list at the specified index
Copies all elements of a list to the specified array starting at the specified index
Searches for the specified value in an ascending-sorted list
Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a list
Searches for the last occurrence of a value in a list
Removes all elements from a collection
Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the list
Removes an element at the specified index of the list
Removes a range of elements from the list
Reverses the order of elements in the list
Sorts elements in the list