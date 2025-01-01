IMap<TKey, TValue>
IMap<TKey, TValue> is an interface for implementing generic collections of key/value pairs.
Description
The IMap<TKey, TValue> interface defines basic methods to work with collections whose data are stored as key/value pairs.
Declaration
template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
Header
#include <Generic\Interfaces\IMap.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
IMap
Direct descendants
Class Methods
Method
Description
Adds a key/value pair to a collection
Determines whether a collection contains the key/value table with the specified key
Removes the first occurrence of a key/value pair from a collection
Gets an element with the specified key from a collection
Changes the value of the key/value pair from a collection at the specified key
Copies all key/value pairs from a collection to specified arrays, starting at the specified index