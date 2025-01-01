DocumentationSections
IMap<TKey, TValue>

IMap<TKey, TValue> is an interface for implementing generic collections of key/value pairs.

Description

The IMap<TKey, TValue> interface defines basic methods to work with collections whose data are stored as key/value pairs.

Declaration

   template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
   interface IMap : public ICollection<TKey>

Header

   #include <Generic\Interfaces\IMap.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      IMap

Direct descendants

CHashMap, CSortedMap

Class Methods

Add

Adds a key/value pair to a collection

Contains

Determines whether a collection contains the key/value table with the specified key

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of a key/value pair from a collection

TryGetValue

Gets an element with the specified key from a collection

TrySetValue

Changes the value of the key/value pair from a collection at the specified key

CopyTo

Copies all key/value pairs from a collection to specified arrays, starting at the specified index
Add