DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsIList<T> 

IList<T>

IList<T> is an interface for implementing generic data lists.

Description

The IList<T> interface defines basic methods to work with lists, such as to access an element by index, to search and delete elements, sort, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   interface IList : public ICollection<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\Interfaces\IList.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      IList

Direct descendants

CArrayList

Class Methods

Method

Description

TryGetValue

Gets a list element at the specified index

TrySetValue

Changes a value from the list at the specified index

Insert

Inserts an element into the list at the specified index

IndexOf

Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a list

LastIndexOf

Searches for the last occurrence of a value in a list

RemoveAt

Removes a list element at the specified index