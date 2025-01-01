IList<T>
IList<T> is an interface for implementing generic data lists.
Description
The IList<T> interface defines basic methods to work with lists, such as to access an element by index, to search and delete elements, sort, and others.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Interfaces\IList.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
IList
Direct descendants
Class Methods
Method
Description
Gets a list element at the specified index
Changes a value from the list at the specified index
Inserts an element into the list at the specified index
Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a list
Searches for the last occurrence of a value in a list
Removes a list element at the specified index