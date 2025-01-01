DocumentationSections
CDefaultComparer<T>

CDefaultComparer<T> is a helper class that implements the IComparer<T> generic interface based on Compare global methods.

Description

The CDefaultComparer<T> class is used by default in generic data collections, unless the user implicitly uses another class implementing the IComparer<T> interface.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CDefaultComparer : public IComparer<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\Internal\DefaultComparer.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  IComparer

      CDefaultComparer

Class Methods

Method

Description

Compare

Compares two values of type T