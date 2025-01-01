CDefaultComparer<T>

CDefaultComparer<T> is a helper class that implements the IComparer<T> generic interface based on Compare global methods.

Description

The CDefaultComparer<T> class is used by default in generic data collections, unless the user implicitly uses another class implementing the IComparer<T> interface.

Declaration

template<typename T>

class CDefaultComparer : public IComparer<T>

Header

#include <Generic\Internal\DefaultComparer.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy IComparer CDefaultComparer

Class Methods