CDefaultComparer<T>
CDefaultComparer<T> is a helper class that implements the IComparer<T> generic interface based on Compare global methods.
Description
The CDefaultComparer<T> class is used by default in generic data collections, unless the user implicitly uses another class implementing the IComparer<T> interface.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Internal\DefaultComparer.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
CDefaultComparer
Class Methods
Method
Description
Compares two values of type T