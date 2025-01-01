Compare

Compares the two values, whether one of them is "greater than, less than or equal to" the other one.

A version for comparing two bool values.

int Compare(

const bool x,

const bool y

);

A version for comparing two char values.

int Compare(

const char x,

const char y

);

A version for comparing two uchar values.

int Compare(

const uchar x,

const uchar y

);

A version for comparing two short values.

int Compare(

const short x,

const short y

);

A version for comparing two ushort values.

int Compare(

const ushort x,

const ushort y

);

A version for comparing two color values.

int Compare(

const color x,

const color y

);

A version for comparing two int values.

int Compare(

const int x,

const int y

);

A version for comparing two uint values.

int Compare(

const uint x,

const uint y

);

A version for comparing two datetime values.

int Compare(

const datetime x,

const datetime y

);

A version for comparing two long values.

int Compare(

const long x,

const long y

);

A version for comparing two ulong values.

int Compare(

const ulong x,

const ulong y

);

A version for comparing two float values.

int Compare(

const float x,

const float y

);

A version for comparing two double values.

int Compare(

const double x,

const double y

);

A version for comparing two string values.

int Compare(

const string x,

const string y

);

A version for comparing two values of other types.

template<typename T>

int Compare(

T x,

T y

);

Parameters

x

[in] The first value

y

[in] The second value

Return Value

Returns a number that expresses the ratio of the two compared values:

if the result is less than zero, x is less than y (x<y)

if the result is equal to zero, x is equal to y (x=y)

if the result is greater than zero, x is greater than y (x>y)

Note

If the T type is an object that implements the IComparable<T> interface, then the objects will be compared based on its Compare method. In all other cases, 0 is returned.