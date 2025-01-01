DocumentationSections
The library provides classes and interfaces that define generic collections, which allow users to create strongly typed collections. These collections provide greater convenience and data handling performance than non-generic typed collections.

The library is available in the Include\Generic folder of the terminal working directory.

Objects:

Object

Description

Type

ICollection

Interface for implementing generic data collections

INTERFACE

IEqualityComparable

Interface for implementing objects that can be compared

INTERFACE

IComparable

Interface for implementing objects that can be compared in terms of "greater than, less than or equal to"

INTERFACE

IComparer

Interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type, whether one is "greater than, less than or equal to" the other one

INTERFACE

IEqualityComparer

Interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type for equality

INTERFACE

IList

Interface for implementing generic data lists

INTERFACE

IMap

Interface for implementing generic collections of key/value pairs

INTERFACE

ISet

Interface for implementing generic data sets

INTERFACE

CDefaultComparer

A helper class that implements the IComparer<T> generic interface based on Compare global methods

CLASS

CDefaultEqualityComparer

A helper class that implements the IEqualityComparer<T> generic interface using Equals<T> and GetHashCode global methods

CLASS

CArrayList

A generic class that implements the IList<T> interface

CLASS

CKeyValuePair

The class implements the key/value pair

CLASS

CHashMap

A generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface

CLASS

CHashSet

A generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface

CLASS

CLinkedListNode

A helper class for implementing the CLinkedListNode<T> class

CLASS

CLinkedList

A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface

CLASS

CQueue

A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface

CLASS

CRedBlackTreeNode

A helper class used in implementing the CRedBlackTree<T> class

CLASS

CRedBlackTree

A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface

CLASS

CSortedMap

A generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface

CLASS

CSortedSet

A generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface

CLASS

CStack

A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface

CLASS

Global methods:

Method

Description

ArrayBinarySearch

Searches for the specified value in an ascending-sorted one-dimensional array using the IComparable<T> interface to compare elements

ArrayIndexOf

Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional array

ArrayLastIndexOf

Searches for the last occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional array

ArrayReverse

Changes the sequence of elements in a one-dimensional array

Compare

Compares two values, whether one of them is greater than, less than or equal to the other one

Equals

Compares two values ​​for equality

GetHashCode

Calculates the hash code value