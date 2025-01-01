Generic Data Collections

The library provides classes and interfaces that define generic collections, which allow users to create strongly typed collections. These collections provide greater convenience and data handling performance than non-generic typed collections.

The library is available in the Include\Generic folder of the terminal working directory.

Objects:

Object Description Type ICollection Interface for implementing generic data collections INTERFACE IEqualityComparable Interface for implementing objects that can be compared INTERFACE IComparable Interface for implementing objects that can be compared in terms of "greater than, less than or equal to" INTERFACE IComparer Interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type, whether one is "greater than, less than or equal to" the other one INTERFACE IEqualityComparer Interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type for equality INTERFACE IList Interface for implementing generic data lists INTERFACE IMap Interface for implementing generic collections of key/value pairs INTERFACE ISet Interface for implementing generic data sets INTERFACE CDefaultComparer A helper class that implements the IComparer<T> generic interface based on Compare global methods CLASS CDefaultEqualityComparer A helper class that implements the IEqualityComparer<T> generic interface using Equals<T> and GetHashCode global methods CLASS CArrayList A generic class that implements the IList<T> interface CLASS CKeyValuePair The class implements the key/value pair CLASS CHashMap A generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface CLASS CHashSet A generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface CLASS CLinkedListNode A helper class for implementing the CLinkedListNode<T> class CLASS CLinkedList A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface CLASS CQueue A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface CLASS CRedBlackTreeNode A helper class used in implementing the CRedBlackTree<T> class CLASS CRedBlackTree A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface CLASS CSortedMap A generic class that implements the IMap<TKey, TValue> interface CLASS CSortedSet A generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface CLASS CStack A generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface CLASS

Global methods: