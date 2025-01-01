CHashSet<T>

CHashSet<T> is a generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface.

Description

The CHashSet<T> class is an implementation of the unordered dynamic data set of type T, with the required uniqueness of each value. This class provides basic methods to work with sets and related operations, such as: the union and intersection of sets, definition of strict and non-strict subsets, and others.

Declaration

template<typename T>

class CHashSet : public ISet<T>

Header

#include <Generic\HashSet.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection ISet CHashSet

Class Methods