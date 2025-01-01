DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCHashSet<T> 

CHashSet<T>

CHashSet<T> is a generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface.

Description

The CHashSet<T> class is an implementation of the unordered dynamic data set of type T, with the required uniqueness of each value. This class provides basic methods to work with sets and related operations, such as: the union and intersection of sets, definition of strict and non-strict subsets, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CHashSet : public ISet<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\HashSet.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      ISet

          CHashSet

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds an element to a set

Count

Returns the number of elements in a set

Comparer

Determines whether a set contains an element with the specified value

Contains

Returns a pointer to the IEqualityComparer<T> interface, used to organize a set

TrimExcess

Sets the capacity of a set to the actual number of elements, and thus frees up unused memory

CopyTo

Copies all elements of a set to the specified array starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from a set

Remove

Removes the specified element from a set

ExceptWith

Produces the operation of difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)

IntersectWith

Produces the operation of intersection of the current collection and a passed collection (array)

SymmetricExceptWith

Produces the operation of symmetrical difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)

UnionWith

Produces the union of the current collection and a passed collection (array)

IsProperSubsetOf

Determines whether the current set is a proper subset of the specified collection or array

IsProperSupersetOf

Determines whether the current set is a proper superset of the specified collection or array

IsSubsetOf

Determines whether the current set is a subset of the specified collection or array

IsSupersetOf

Determines whether the current set is a superset of the specified collection or array

Overlaps

Determines whether the current set overlaps the specified collection or array

SetEquals

Determines whether the current set contains all elements of the specified collection or array
Add