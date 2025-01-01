DocumentationSections
CSortedSet<T>

CSortedSet<T> is a generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface.

Description

The CSortedSet<T> class is an implementation of the sorted dynamic data set of type T, with the required uniqueness of each value. This class provides basic methods to work with sets and related operations, such as: the union and intersection of sets, definition of strict and non-strict subsets, and others.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CSortedSet : public ISet<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\SortedSet.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      ISet

          CSortedSet

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds an element to a sorted set

Count

Returns the number of elements in a sorted set

Contains

Determines whether a sorted set contains an element with the specified value

Comparer

Returns a pointer to the IComparer<T> interface, used to organize a sorted set

TryGetMin

Gets the minimum element from a sorted set

TryGetMax

Gets the maximum element from a sorted set

CopyTo

Copies all elements of a sorted set to the specified array starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from a sorted set

Remove

Removes the occurrence of the specified element from a sorted set

ExceptWith

Produces the operation of difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)

IntersectWith

Produces the operation of intersection of the current collection and a passed collection (array)

SymmetricExceptWith

Produces the operation of symmetrical difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array)

UnionWith

Produces the union of the current collection and a passed collection (array)

IsProperSubsetOf

Determines whether the current sorted set is a proper subset of the specified collection or array

IsProperSupersetOf

Determines whether the current sorted set is a proper superset of the specified collection or array

IsSubsetOf

Determines whether the current sorted set is a subset of the specified collection or array

IsSupersetOf

Determines whether the current sorted set is a superset of the specified collection or array

Overlaps

Determines whether the current sorted set overlaps the specified collection or array

SetEquals

Determines whether the current sorted set contains all elements of the specified collection or array

GetViewBetween

Gets from the current sorted set a subset specified by the minimum and maximum values

GetReverse

Gets a copy of the current sorted set, in which all the elements are arranged in a reverse order
