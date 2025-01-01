CSortedSet<T>

CSortedSet<T> is a generic class that implements the ISet<T> interface.

Description

The CSortedSet<T> class is an implementation of the sorted dynamic data set of type T, with the required uniqueness of each value. This class provides basic methods to work with sets and related operations, such as: the union and intersection of sets, definition of strict and non-strict subsets, and others.

Declaration

template<typename T>

class CSortedSet : public ISet<T>

Header

#include <Generic\SortedSet.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection ISet CSortedSet

Class Methods