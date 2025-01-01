DocumentationSections
CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>

The CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue> class implements a key/value pair.

Description

The CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue> class implements methods for working with the key and the value of the key/value pair.

Declaration

   template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
   class CKeyValuePair : public IComparable<CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>*>

Header

   #include <Generic\HashMap.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  IEqualityComparable

      IComparable

          CKeyValuePair

Class Methods

Method

Description

Key

Gets and sets the key in the key/value pair

Value

Gets and sets the value in the key/value pair

Clone

Creates a new key/value pair whose key and value are equal to the current ones

Compare

Compares the current key/value pair to the specified one

Equals

Checks whether the current key/value pair and the specified one are equal

HashCode

Calculates the hash value based on the key/value pair
