MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>
CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>
The CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue> class implements a key/value pair.
Description
The CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue> class implements methods for working with the key and the value of the key/value pair.
Declaration
|
template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
Header
|
#include <Generic\HashMap.mqh>
|
Inheritance Hierarchy
CKeyValuePair
Class Methods
|
Method
|
Description
|
Gets and sets the key in the key/value pair
|
Gets and sets the value in the key/value pair
|
Creates a new key/value pair whose key and value are equal to the current ones
|
Compares the current key/value pair to the specified one
|
Checks whether the current key/value pair and the specified one are equal
|
Calculates the hash value based on the key/value pair