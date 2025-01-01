CRedBlackTree<T>
CRedBlackTree<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.
Description
The CRedBlackTree<T> class is an implementation of a dynamic red–black tree whose nodes store T type data. The class provides basic methods to work with red–black trees, such as to add, delete, search for the maximum and minimum value, and more.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\RedBlackTree.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
CRedBlackTree
Class Methods
Method
Description
Adds an element to a red–black tree
Returns a pointer to the root of the red–black tree
Returns the number of elements in the red–black tree
Determines whether the red–black tree contains an element with the specified value
Returns a pointer to the IComparer<T> interface used to organize a red–black tree
Gets the minimum element of a red–black tree
Gets the maximum element of a red–black tree
Copies all elements of a red–black tree to the specified array starting at the specified index
Removes all elements from a red–black tree
Removes the occurrence of the specified element from a red–black tree
Removes an element with the minimum value from a red–black tree
Removes an element with the maximum value from a red–black tree
Searches for the occurrence of a specified value in a red–black tree
Searches for an element with the maximum value in a red–black tree
Searches for an element with the minimum value in a red–black tree