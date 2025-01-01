CRedBlackTree<T>

CRedBlackTree<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

Description

The CRedBlackTree<T> class is an implementation of a dynamic red–black tree whose nodes store T type data. The class provides basic methods to work with red–black trees, such as to add, delete, search for the maximum and minimum value, and more.

Declaration

template<typename T>

class CRedBlackTree : public ICollection<T>

Header

#include <Generic\RedBlackTree.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy ICollection CRedBlackTree

Class Methods