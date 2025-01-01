DocumentationSections
CRedBlackTree<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

Description

The CRedBlackTree<T> class is an implementation of a dynamic red–black tree whose nodes store T type data. The class provides basic methods to work with red–black trees, such as to add, delete, search for the maximum and minimum value, and more.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CRedBlackTree : public ICollection<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\RedBlackTree.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      CRedBlackTree

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds an element to a red–black tree

Root

Returns a pointer to the root of the red–black tree

Count

Returns the number of elements in the red–black tree

Contains

Determines whether the red–black tree contains an element with the specified value

Comparer

Returns a pointer to the IComparer<T> interface used to organize a red–black tree

TryGetMin

Gets the minimum element of a red–black tree

TryGetMax

Gets the maximum element of a red–black tree

CopyTo

Copies all elements of a red–black tree to the specified array starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from a red–black tree

Remove

Removes the occurrence of the specified element from a red–black tree

RemoveMin

Removes an element with the minimum value from a red–black tree

RemoveMax

Removes an element with the maximum value from a red–black tree

Find

Searches for the occurrence of a specified value in a red–black tree

FindMax

Searches for an element with the maximum value in a red–black tree

FindMin

Searches for an element with the minimum value in a red–black tree
Add