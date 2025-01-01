IEqualityComparable<T>

IEqualityComparable<T> is an interface for implementing objects that can be compared.

Description

The IEqualityComparable<T> interface defines methods to retrieve the hash code of the current object and to check whether it is equal to another object of the same type.

Declaration

template<typename T>

interface IEqualityComparable

Header

#include <Generic\Interfaces\IEqualityComparable.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy IEqualityComparable Direct descendants IComparable

Class Methods