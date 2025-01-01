DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsIEqualityComparable<T> 

IEqualityComparable<T>

IEqualityComparable<T> is an interface for implementing objects that can be compared.

Description

The IEqualityComparable<T> interface defines methods to retrieve the hash code of the current object and to check whether it is equal to another object of the same type.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   interface IEqualityComparable

Header

   #include <Generic\Interfaces\IEqualityComparable.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  IEqualityComparable

Direct descendants

IComparable

Class Methods

Method

Description

Equals

Compares the current object with the specified value

HashCode

Calculates the hash code value for the current object