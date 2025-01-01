MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsIEqualityComparable<T>
IEqualityComparable<T>
IEqualityComparable<T> is an interface for implementing objects that can be compared.
Description
The IEqualityComparable<T> interface defines methods to retrieve the hash code of the current object and to check whether it is equal to another object of the same type.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Interfaces\IEqualityComparable.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
IEqualityComparable
Direct descendants