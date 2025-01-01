- ICollection<T>
- IEqualityComparable<T>
- IComparable<T>
- IComparer<T>
- IEqualityComparer<T>
- IList<T>
- IMap<TKey,TValue>
- ISet<T>
- CDefaultComparer<T>
- CDefaultEqualityComparer<T>
- CRedBlackTreeNode<T>
- CLinkedListNode<T>
- CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>
- CArrayList<T>
- CHashMap<TKey,TValue>
- CHashSet<T>
- CLinkedList<T>
- CQueue<T>
- CRedBlackTree<T>
- CSortedMap<TKey, TValue>
- CSortedSet<T>
- CStack<T>
- ArrayBinarySearch<T>
- ArrayIndexOf<T>
- ArrayLastIndexOf<T>
- ArrayReverse<T>
- Compare
- Equals<T>
- GetHashCode
Equals
Compares two values for equality.
|
template<typename T>
Parameters
x
[in] The first value
y
[in] The second value
Return Value
Returns true if the objects are equal, or false otherwise.
Note
If the T type is an object that implements the IEqualityComparable<T> interface, then the objects will be compared based on its Equals comparison method. The standard comparison for equality is used in all other cases.