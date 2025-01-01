DocumentationSections
Equals

Compares two values ​​for equality.

template<typename T>
bool Equals(
    x,     // the first value
    y      // the second value
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  The first value

y

[in]  The second value

Return Value

Returns true if the objects are equal, or false otherwise.

Note

If the T type is an object that implements the IEqualityComparable<T> interface, then the objects will be compared based on its Equals comparison method. The standard comparison for equality is used in all other cases.