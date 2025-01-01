ArrayIndexOf

Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional array.

template<typename T>

int ArrayIndexOf(

T& array[],

T value,

const int start_index,

const int count

);

Parameters

&array[]

[out] The array to search in.

value

[in] The searched value.

start_index

[in] The starting index from which the search begins.

count

[in] The length of the search range.

Return Value

Returns the index of the first found element. If the value is not found, returns -1.