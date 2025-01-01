DocumentationSections
ArrayIndexOf

Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional array.

template<typename T>
int ArrayIndexOf(
   T&         array[],         // an array for search
   T          value,           // the search value
   const int  start_index,     // the starting index
   const int  count            // the search range
   );

Parameters

&array[]

[out]  The array to search in.

value

[in]  The searched value.

start_index

[in] The starting index from which the search begins.

count

[in]  The length of the search range.

Return Value

Returns the index of the first found element. If the value is not found, returns -1.