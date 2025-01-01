MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsArrayIndexOf<T>
- ICollection<T>
- IEqualityComparable<T>
- IComparable<T>
- IComparer<T>
- IEqualityComparer<T>
- IList<T>
- IMap<TKey,TValue>
- ISet<T>
- CDefaultComparer<T>
- CDefaultEqualityComparer<T>
- CRedBlackTreeNode<T>
- CLinkedListNode<T>
- CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>
- CArrayList<T>
- CHashMap<TKey,TValue>
- CHashSet<T>
- CLinkedList<T>
- CQueue<T>
- CRedBlackTree<T>
- CSortedMap<TKey, TValue>
- CSortedSet<T>
- CStack<T>
- ArrayBinarySearch<T>
- ArrayIndexOf<T>
- ArrayLastIndexOf<T>
- ArrayReverse<T>
- Compare
- Equals<T>
- GetHashCode
ArrayIndexOf
Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional array.
|
template<typename T>
Parameters
&array[]
[out] The array to search in.
value
[in] The searched value.
start_index
[in] The starting index from which the search begins.
count
[in] The length of the search range.
Return Value
Returns the index of the first found element. If the value is not found, returns -1.